SING FOR JOY Announced At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present SING FOR JOY on July 20, 2024, Co-Produced by JuJu Jaworski and Annabelle Lesser, with Music Direction by Aidan Wells.

Have you ever felt your passion begin to dwindle before your eyes? Sing For Joy revolves around performers singing because they LOVE to sing, not because they need to in order to book a job, get paid, or make it by.

The idea stems from co-producer Annabelle Lesser's personal experience at a conservatory, which she has fond memories of, but admittedly stifled some of her passion for recreational singing. With modern hits like “Feather” by Sabrina Carpenter and favorite classics like “Get Happy” by Judy Garland, this evening is one of musical joy. Co-produced by JuJu Jaworski and Annabelle Lesser with Music Direction by Aidan Wells, this cabaret celebrates singing for JOY and emulates a fun, groovy night full of smiles and great music!

Featuring Emilee Barela, Ally Bouska, Ryan J. Charest, Megan Collina, Salvatore Dilluvio, Victoria Fanning, Livvie Hirshfield, Monica Ligh, Annabelle Lesser, Darren Lorenzo, Emma Markey and Sooyeon Yoon.

“Sing for Joy” plays at The Green Room 42 on July 20th, 2024. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Comments