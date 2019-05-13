Russ Goeltenbodt's Successful Cabaret Night At Drew's On Halsted Announces May 22nd Show

Chicago musical favorite Russ Goeltenbodt, hailed as "moving" and "engaging" by New York's Cabaret Scenes Magazine, and who has performed sold-out concerts at the Skokie Theatre and Davenport's continues with his enormously successful monthly musical cabaret night at Drew's On Halsted, 3201 North Halsted, Chicago, in May, now in its seventh month.

Produced by Denise Tomasello Entertainment, Drew's on Halsted's next Cabaret Night is on May 22nd at 7:30pm and will feature Russ Goeltenbodt with special guests: vocalists Heather Moran and Patrick Davis, with acclaimed musical director Mark Burnell. There is a $15 minimum food/beverage order per person. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling 773-244-9191. You can also visit DrewsOnHalsted.com. There will be special announcements of guest entertainers and exciting musical events at Drew's on Halsted in the coming months.

We are excited to announce that Russ Goeltenbodt has been named Entertainment Director for Drew's on Halsted. In a few short months, Russ has brought back a supper club experience that had all but disappeared from the Chicago scene. Each month, with ever growing audiences, Russ has been joined by special musical guest performers giving artists a chance to showcase their art and restaurant goers the opportunity to see and hear Chicago talent, while dining in one of Lakeview's culinary gem's.

Drew's on Halsted has been a staple in the Lakeview neighborhood since 1996, delighting locals and visitors with classic American fare, a full bar, and a friendly atmosphere. Their food is locally sourced, and our seasonal menu always has something new to try. And they have now added the monthly Cabaret Night with Russ Goeltentbodt to their menu.

Russ has been a staple on the Chicago music scene for years from his days at singing at Gentry to Monday Night Live at Petterino's. and is currently singing at St. Gertrude's in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Russ has had four, highly-acclaimed, sold-out concerts at The Skokie Theatre: Let's Hear It For The Goy, Oy to The World, My Goyfriend's Back to the recent No Foolin', which also marked his debut at the cabaret of Davenport's Piano Bar. He has also performed at many Chicago Cabaret Professional events, benefit concerts and has been invited to sing at many private events.





