Ruby Lewis to Bring One-Woman Show STARLET to The Green Room 42



Making her Green Room 42 debut, Ruby Lewis brings her much anticipated one-woman show STARLET to the city for a one-night engagement. Journey back to the Golden Age of Hollywood and step into the shoes of cinema's most beloved leading ladies through song.

Known for her work as Marilyn Monroe in Marilyn! at The Paris (2018 Best Broadway Performer Las Vegas) and as Peggy Lee and Betty Hutton in Lights Out: Nat King Cole at The Geffen Playhouse in Beverly Hills (2019 Ovation Award Nominee), Ruby is no stranger to biographical roles or Old Hollywood. In this "star-studded" performance, Ruby takes on Monroe, Garland, Dietrich, Gardner and Hepburn, just to name a few. You'll feel like high society at Ciro's in 1952. Accompanied by Bryan Blaskie.

Sunday, December 12th at 9:30 pm. Tickets from $29 at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/. Livestream tickets also available.

Ruby Lewis has made headlines in New York, LA, Las Vegas and across the country as a versatile singer, actress and dancer. She starred as Indigo in Cirque du Soleil's premiere Broadway show, Paramour, which led to features on Nightline, AOLBuild & two Macys Thanksgiving Day Parades. Ruby specializes in biographical roles, having played Betty Hutton & Peggy Lee in Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole at The Geffen Playhouse (Ovation Nomination) and Marilyn Monroe in Marilyn.The New Musical (Best Broadway Performer Las Vegas) at the Paris Theatre in Las Vegas, backed by the Marilyn Monroe Estate. Additionally, she is creating the role of Amelia Earhart for a new musical backed by the Earhart Estate premiering at Carnegie Hall in June 2021. Ruby became known for the role of Daisy in the critically-acclaimed production of BAZ Vegas, gaining a following for her rendition of Florence Welch's 'Over the Love.' Television credits include Girl Meets World, Masters of Sex, Heart of Dixie, Desperate Housewives, Entertainment Tonight, among others. She recently released her first single, "Shock Value" which reached the Top 40 of the iTunes Pop Chart. Stay up to date: www.rubylewis.com @rubylewla.