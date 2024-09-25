RuPaul's Drag Race Star Kylie Sonique Love To Return To Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TO KYLIE WITH LOVE is a walk down memory lane with RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner KYLIE SONIQUE LOVE. The show will feature songs written by Kylie and some covers accompanied by a live pianist. Kylie promises to talk candidly about the good, the bad, and the funny of her life -- from her family, her relationships, her time on Drag Race, and her transition journey. And, of course, there will also be a Q and A.

TO KYLIE WITH LOVE will run for one night only -- Sunday, September 29 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $27 for general admission or $42 VIP tickets that include VIP seating and a meet-and-greet. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue.

KYLIE SONIQUE LOVE is an iconic singer, actress, model, showgirl and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 Winner. Love was the first transgender person to ever come out on any reality TV show and was the first trans person to win RuPaul's Drag Race in America. Kylie has spent the last two decades performing as a showgirl and has toured internationally since 2019. Kylie started her music career December 2018 with her first single "Santa Please Come Home" under the "Sonique" moniker and has since released over 10 singles solo and features under the name Kylie Sonique Love. Love is Miley Cyrus' drag mother and has performed with her on the 2015 VMA's, Stand By You Pride Special, and Resorts World Las Vegas July 4th Show. Love has been featured on several TV shows such as The Mentalist, Bones, Glee, LA Hair and many others. She has also been in films including "The B*tch Who Stole Christmas", "Me Him Her", and her most recent film, "Dope Queens". This Albany, Georgia native has proven that anything is possible no matter who you are and where you're from as long as you believe in yourself and never give up.

