RuPaul's Drag Race Star Honey Davenport Premieres STOCKING STUFFER

RuPaul's Drag Race favorite singer/songwriter Honey Davenport has a big package to share with audiences this December as she presents STOCKING STUFFER - A CHRISTMAS SHOW WITH BALLS, her debut holiday extravaganza. As she waits for Santa to come down her chimney, the sticky and sweet drag star regales audiences with stories and holiday songs. Spoiler alert: Honey has been very naughty this year! Directed by Mark A. Dahl with musical direction by Paisley Fields.

STOCKING STUFFER - A CHRISTMAS SHOW WITH BALLS runs December 13 & 15 at 7pm and December 14 at 8:30pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street-- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $24 for general admission or $45 for VIP tickets which include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. There is also a $20 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue. To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

With over a decade of experience in the entertainment business, James Heath-Clark, a.k.a. Honey Davenport, has left an indelible mark on the nightlife scene of New York City and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor and club DJ. Hailing from West Philadelphia, he holds 18 pageant crowns, 5 Glam Awards, and zero tolerance for discrimination against the oppressed. Theatre credits include Off-Broadways The Orion Experience, starring roles in The Electric Highway and Trinkets as well as the Broadway national tour of Hairspray.

Mark A. Dahl (Director) created his first theater company at the age of 6 and Film Company at the age of 9 with a silent super 8 camera. With his first performance at age 4 he has been an actor, singer, dancer before turning to writer, director, producer and production designer. With over 80 stage, film and TV credits to his name, Mark has performed professionally in 43 US states, 2 continents, 11 countries and in as many languages. He can currently be seen in the feature film "The Great Alaskan Race". Mark is also involved in the administrative side of the professional arts. He has worked for Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The 92nd St Y, Cincinnati Playhouse in the park, The Wilma Theater and The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Mark is also writer/director of the famed Miss'd America pageant for the past 8 years. He is currently a Production Designer for the Discovery Channel for such shows as Amish Mafia, Amish Haunting, Over my Dead body starring Linda Hamilton, and the mini series Do Not Disturb by Joel Schumaker among others. His new show "the interrogator " airs this winter on Discovery ID.

Paisley Fields (Musical Director) is a Brooklyn based queer country band, unapologetic about pushing boundaries and seeking inspiration in the unexpected. Paisley is inspired by country musicians like Dolly Parton and Gram Parsons,he wanted His lyrics to reflect a modern world.





