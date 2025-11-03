Rosemary Loar Brings JINGLES AND JAZZ to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rosemary Loar, Broadway veteran, composer/lyricist/librettist, 2024 Mac Award Nominee & 2012 Mac Hanson Award Winner has created Jingles and Jazz her first holiday show!

Jingles and Jazz presented at The Green Room 42 on Monday, December 22 at 7pm will include original songs, some new found gems and holiday favorites with a promise that new life will be breathed into them with changes in tempos, time signatures, as well as vocal and instrumental improvisation. As usual she will sing in different languages, oftentimes in one song.

There will be fun facts and stories from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (Madison Square Garden and three tours) and tales from her childhood including how getting a tree to fit in the living room the first try is an impossible dream.

Ms. Loar will be joined by her usual trio: Frank Ponzio-pianist, musical director and co-arranger; ubiquitous Tom Hubbard on upright bass; award winning Vito Lesczak on drums; and guest Scott Reeves on horn. Direction is by her long time director, Barry Kleinbort.

July 2022 Ms. Loar was featured along with Frank Ponzio at the Sicilian Jazz Festival in Palermo, Italy, and in October she and her trio performed at the Ridgefield Park Jazz Festival in New Jersey.

In the years before her most recent projects, Rosemary was an accomplished Broadway performer in shows such as You Can't Take It With You, Sunset Boulevard with Glen Close, Chess and Cats and Once Upon A Mattress with Sarah Jessica Parker. Loar also performed lead roles in four national tours and numerous regional theaters, earning her a Phoebe Award for best musical theater actress.

Rosemary Loar's songs have been featured on NBC's The Today Show, on The Lifetime Network, at The Sicilian Jazz Festival, at Town Hall, Joe's Pub, Joe Franklin and Joan Hamburg shows, UN Fourth Conference for Women in Beijing and in the documentary Our Daughters, Our Future narrated by Hillary Rodham Clinton. In addition to her 5 CD's of original music Rosemary has written, produced and presented two original musicals: Spoolie Girl, which took the award for Best of the Fest at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and had an Equity run at The Actors Temple Theater; and Water From The Moon which had an Equity production at Urban Stages.