Rose Hemingway Joins Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below

Rose Hemingway (How To Succeed...) joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on November 4th.

Rose Hemingway is Jack’s adoring mama. She likes to torture him with silly serenades, and though he protests, she is pretty sure she’s nailing it. Occasionally she gets to perform for other people. Some favorite past other people performances include (Bway) How to Succeed…, Rosemary; (Nat’l Tours) Kinky Boots, Lauren; Mamma Mia, Sophie; (Off Bway) My Favorite Year, KC Downing; (Regional) Cinderella, Gabrielle; Time and The Conways, Hazel; Moonshine, That Hee Haw Musical, Misty Mae; Parade, Mary Phagan, Peter and the Starcatcher, Molly; (TV) Blue Bloods, The Mob Doctor.

Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Previously announced performers include Loni Ackerman (Evita, Cats), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l tour), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong, New World Stages), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, and Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera).

Get to know more about the cast and creative team at @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 4th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.