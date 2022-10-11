Rona Siddiqui's SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF HALFGHAN to Play 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Rona Siddiqui's Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan in concert on October 24, 2022, at 9:30pm.

Written by Rona Siddiqui (music director of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop), Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan is a zany autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America. Triggered by an interview question pressing her to talk about her "otherness" writer Medina Eskandani is whisked down a rabbit hole of memories dealing with body hair, racist cousins, and airport security as she questions what it means to identify as a person of color. The show is presented in a fast-paced, sketch style a la "The Muppet Show." It frenetically flits through theatrical and musical genres spanning family sitcom to game show, vaudeville to country and middle eastern groove.

The concert production of Salaam Medina Tales of a Halfghan will feature Sherz Aletaha (NYTW's Merrily We Roll Along, Disaster!), Meetu Chilana (Cirque du Soleil), Angel Desai (Company), Joe Joseph (The Band's Visit, The Kite Runner), Jamen Nanthakumar (Fairycakes, Other World), Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) and Sharone Sayegh (Come From Away, The Band's Visit).

The evening will be music directed by Rebekah Bruce (Mean Girls, The Lehman Trilogy), directed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, Lempicka) and produced by Jen Sandler and Musical Theatre Factory.

New Musical! Rona Siddiqui's Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street Monday, October 24th 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge ($34.50-$73 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.