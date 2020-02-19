Robyn Adele Anderson Will Make Her Debut At The Green Room 42

Join Robyn Adele Anderson as she makes her GREEN ROOM 42 debut with unique and incredible jazz renditions of popular songs covering everything from hard rock's System of a Down to Nirvana.

Robyn Adele Anderson is a New York-based singer, actress, and pin-up model. Her career swiftly shifted gears from working in the nonprofit sector to the arts when she crossed paths with the genre-bending music collective Postmodern Jukebox. After several years of collaborating with the group, Robyn branched out to pursue a solo music project by performing covers on her own YouTube channel. She quickly gained notability for her creative arrangements and authentic recording style. Robyn's most popular covers include swing versions of System of a Down's "Chop Suey" and Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Across social media, Robyn has amassed over half a million followers and more than 250 million views on YouTube, and millions of streams all over the world. robynadele.com/greenroom42

Joining Robyn in the band are Georgia Weber on bass, Jacob Fjeldheim on piano, Josh Davis on drums, Luther Wong on trumpet, and Seth Weaver on trombone - along with several, surprise special guests.

Tickets for Robyn's debut show at GREEN ROOM 42 start at $22.50 with no food/drink minimum. Ringside seating tickets include a signed and kissed show poster, VIP lanyard badge, and a post-show hang at the bar at GREEN ROOM 42 with Robyn herself.

Visit robynadele.com/greenroom42 for more information.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You