Robert Bannon Will Return With REWIND At The Green Room 42 October 22nd

Actor, singer, and podcaster Robert Bannon will record a live album.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Robert Bannon Will Return With REWIND At The Green Room 42 October 22nd

Entertainer Robert Bannon returns to Green Room 42 for an encore of "REWIND" & Live Recording.

SNL Performer, Recording Artist, and host of "The Roundtable," Robert Bannon returns to The Green Room 42 in New York City to perform his "Rewind" concert that will be recorded for a live album October 22nd at 7pm. The performance is directed by Robbie Rozelle and Music Directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

"Rewind" is a musical journey, with stories that will give you a first hand look at Robert's story of being a Irish Italian child from Jersey to a Juilliard trained performer, leaving music to become a teacher, his journey back, and all the fun and funny moments along the way. Not only will you get to know Robert in a way you never knew, but you may just learn about yourself as well!

This show features music from his #1 Amazon A/C Album "Unfinished Business" such as his cover of "From A Distance" (75k+ Views on YouTube) and the Matt Gould/Griffin Matthews composed anthem "I Think He Knew," (65k+ Views on YouTube) to the Muppets, Elton, Whitney, TV theme songs, and more.

When Robert is not performing he is the host of "The Roundtable" interviewing stars like Heather Headley, Lea Salonga, Chita Rivera, Chazz Palmintieri, and more. In his spare time, he is a 5th grade teacher in North Bergen, NJ.

Robert Bannon "Rewind"
The Green Room 42
October 22nd, 2022 7pm
For Tickets & Info - www.RobertBannon.com

Praise for Robert

"You (Robert) sing your face off!"- Patti LaBelle

"I know good singers, and Robert is a good singer"-George Benson

"Energetic & Moving Performance...Robert Bannon showed off style & talent..."-Bistro Awards

"A Powerful Showstopper!"- Cabaret Scenes

"In a time when truth and authenticity are constantly questioned, Robert Bannon speaks from his heart and sings from his core. He is a refreshing and beautiful artist. Robert is the kind of artist we need right now."- Composer/Playwright Matt Gould

"That was the best rendition I've heard!"-Rosie O'Donnell

"Thank you for honoring my music in such a sensitive and heartfelt way!"- Songwriter Julie Gold

"Robert Bannon's warm voice and lush arrangements are just as timeless as this incredible artist, and the songs themselves. Each song takes the listener on a journey of fun and hope, all while celebrating life and LOVE. This album is not to be missed!"- Recording Artist Loren Smith

