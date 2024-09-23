Rob Rokicki To Premiere Upcoming Album MONSTERBABY In Concert In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rob Rokicki, known for the Drama Desk Nominated, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is celebrating the digital release of his upcoming concept album and his birthday in one memorable evening entitled "Monsterbaby" on October 7, at 7pm at Chelsea Table and Stage.

The album, The Real Gemma Jordan, featuring a book by Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth), showcases a stellar cast of Broadway talent, many of whom will join Rob alongside special guests for a night of music that "lives at that perfect intersection of musical theatre and radio rock" (Adam Gwon).

Performers include: Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Savy Jackson (Once On This Island), Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Monstersongs), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), along with Sydney Carreon, Vikas Venuthurupalli, Gabrielle Villarreal, Seth Eliser, Peggy Sue Johnson, Jaz Koft, Micah Burgess, Matt Scharfglass, and Jeremy Yaddaw.

Rob's work, including Monstersongs, has received international acclaim and is being developed as a Virtual Reality game. He is a two-time Larson Award finalist and has been commissioned by the Kennedy Center, with works featured at Lincoln Center, Ars Nova, and the upcoming Lightning Thief London premiere at the Other Palace this November.

Ticket's Available here: Event Link.

