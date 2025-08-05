Rex Smith Comes to 54 Below This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will celebrate the iconic career of Rex Smith on August 15 & 16 at 7pm. Join Rex’s journey of 40 years in sixty minutes (maybe a little longer) as he takes you on the roller coaster ride of his career!

It’s a journey that has everything and more, from the crazy antics of rock ‘n’ roll to the excitement and pressure behind a six album deal as a number one Platinum Recording Artist with Columbia Records to two years opening for Ted Nugent and beyond. Rex will fill you in on what it was like to become an overnight sensation as a teen idol and the despair that came with the title. He’ll share insider info, giving audiences the scoop on his last concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd before their plane crash (and what really happened), his many TV/movie roles, and nabbing the lead role as the closing Danny Zuko in Grease on Broadway from an open call. You’ll hear all about his adventures with Kevin Kline and Linda Ronstadt during The Pirates of Penzance, and his star turns in Grand Hotel, Annie Get Your Gun, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Kiss Me, Kate, Sunset Boulevard, and Grease (again!). You’ll even hear what it was like to meet his 16 year old son for the first time… a son he never knew he had.

If you haven’t heard “the stories behind the stories,” then this is your show. Join Rex Smith for a musical evening full of rock and Broadway songs and celebrity dish from someone who was there.

Rex Smith: Confessions of a Teen Idol plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 15 & 16 at 7pm. Cover charges are $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $106.50 (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.