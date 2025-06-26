Review: Understudies Shine in AT THIS PERFORMANCE... at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On June 23, At This Performance… returned to The Green Room 42 for its 185th edition, once again turning the spotlight toward Broadway’s backbone: the standbys, understudies, and alternates. Produced and hosted by Stephen DeAngelis, the show offered a platform for performers who are often behind the scenes to finally take the mic, share their stories, and remind everyone just how much talent it takes to be ready at a moment’s notice.

The evening featured performers from some of the biggest shows currently running or recently developed, including Maybe Happy Ending, Just In Time, SMASH, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Boop! The Musical, Buena Vista Social Club, and Redwood. With Rachel Dean on piano as musical director and accompanist, each performer brought their own take on beloved standards, musical theater gems, and personal favorites, adding dimension to roles they might only occasionally get to step into.

The lineup included Daniel Brackett, Ariana Burks, Victoria Byrd, Andre Montgomery Coleman, Chelle Denton, Steven Huynh, Alexa Lopez, and Matt Magnusson. Each performer was introduced with a short conversation with Stephen DeAngelis where they discuss what it's like being an understudy for the show and how many times they've covered certain roles. Once they all performed a song from their musical they cycled back on stage to sing a second song to showcase themselves rather than their roles.

The night opened with Ariana Burks from Real Women Have Curves, who is the understudy for Ana, Itzela and Prima Flaca. She performed “Flying Away,” packed with emotional intensity and vocal strength, setting a powerful tone for the evening. She then returned to the stage to perform “Breathe” from In The Heights, matching the energy of “Flying Away,” showcasing the strength of her storytelling.

Daniel Brackett, who covered the role of Spencer in Redwood, brought a moving piece to the stage with “Still,” delivering the song with heartfelt restraint and a clear, resonant tone. His second appearance was a surprise treat, performing a duet with Victoria Byrd on “A Million Miles Away” from Aladdin, a nod to their time performing together on the show’s national tour.

Two of the night’s strongest vocalists were Chelle Denton and Alexa Lopez, who each brought powerhouse performances that highlighted their versatility. Denton, currently understudying in SMASH, opened with a bold and confident “Let Me Be Your Star” and later returned with a moving rendition of “So Big, So Small” from Dear Evan Hansen that left the room silent. Lopez, who covers roles in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, delivered a beautifully controlled “Being Alive” and followed it with a heartfelt and polished take on “Maybe This Time,” showing both vocal strength and emotional depth.

The night wasn’t just about giving these performers stage time; it was about honoring the unseen stars behind every great show. DeAngelis, who has now produced this series for over 180 editions, continues to create space for these artists to be celebrated, not just acknowledged. At This Performance… is more than a cabaret, it's reassurance that talent doesn’t have to be top-billed to be top tier.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42, including future editions of At This Performance..., on the venue's website here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...