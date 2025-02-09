Review: The New York Pops Cole Porter Tribute at Carnegie Hall Was 'Delovely'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The jazz was so hot inside Carnegie Hall last evening that it eclipsed the freezing cold winds whining outside its famed doors on 57th Street. The New York Pops presentation of Let’s Misbehave The Songs of Cole Porter began its overture as a celebration to one of the most revered songwriters of the 20th Century, but it evolved into much more from there.

The witty, urbane and sexy music of America’s own Cole Porter, beloved by many including this reviewer, took center stage in Broadway musicals during The Great Depression Era America of the 1930’s. Last night’s performance showcased three young performers who seek to carry that flame of “Porteresque” music onward as Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg and John Manzari joined the amazing New York Pops onstage.

Tony Desare, a singer, pianist and award-winning songwriter himself, bounded out clad in a dashing blue tuxedo as he performed Porter’s classic, “Night and Day.” Close your eyes and you were transported back in time to the 1930’s. Magnificent! Canadian-born Bria Skonberg joined DeSare center stage with a sultry rendition of “From This Moment On.” Dressed to impress in a long purple sequined gown with heels and long sparkling accessories, the flaxen-haired songstress proved she is not only a powerful singer but an award-winning jazz trumpet player as well. She proceeded to knock the filled-to-capacity audience on its ear with her version of a “spicy” “You Do Something to Me” showcasing her vocal prowess as well as her sizzling hot trumpet. Wow!

Photo credit: Richard Termine

The final talent in the triumvirate was that of tap dancer extraordinaire, John Manzari attired in a sleek grey suit and open white shirt. Manzari, a veteran of the Broadway stage, is an impressive talent who sings, dances and acts! Joining DeSare and Skonberg for “I Love Paris,” Manzari is a symphony of timed taps and intricate footwork. Sensational alternating and coordinating performances of “Just One of Those Things”, “I Get A Kick Out of You”, "I Concentrate on You / True Love” (yes, made this reviewer remember the immortal talents of Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly singing “True Love” in the film, “High Society”) and the piano/ trumpet duet of “It’s Alright” with Me” brought down the house. Additionally, DeSare, Skonberg and Manzari educated the audience on the ideology of “Trading” - where an improvising dancer answers the “question” of a piece of music with their taps. Such is the conversation between the performers. Truly Magical! After all that talent and emotion it was here we ended for the intermission - I think we all needed a drink of water now.

Back in our seats and the NY Pops had us smiling to the strains of “Wunderbar.” Yet it was when DeSare, now attired in an entirely black tuxedo with a black sequined jacket, joined Skonberg, who had changed into a stunning green sequined evening gown and heels for a sultry and sexy version of Porter’s famed “Too Darn Hot”, that the audience thundered with applause. A sizzling duet rendition of “I Got You Under My SkIn” was reminiscent of how the Cole Porter classic became a signature of the great Ol Blue Eyes, himself, Frank Sinatra. Throughout the evening, we saw how the tunes of Cole Porter transcended time, from the 1930’s through to the 1960’s and even into the 21st Century. As such, the audience was treated to some of Tony DeSare’s own works that closely resemble the quality of Porter’s. His song “Chemistry” truly did have that same feel and wit. Bravo! Onward with those Porter hits rolling in from the seductive vocals of Bria Skonberg on “My Heart Belongs to Daddy”, to the tap dancing genius of Manzari with an upbeat version of the classic, “Begin the Beguine” this show had it all. A “Salon Piano Set” had theatergoers imagining themselves clamoring around the piano of the great man, Cole Porter at one of his internationally famous parties in NY or Paris. Here we all had a treat as the talented trio entertained us with renditions of Porter’s famed hit songs through the years such as “Delovely”, “Let’s Fall in Love’, “Love for Sale”, What Is This Thing Called Love” “Always True to You in My Fashion”, “Why Can’t You Behave?”, “Friendship” and “Well, Did you Evah,” among others.

A rousing finale of “Anything Goes” capped off what was a truly spectacular evening. This reviewer was thrilled and overjoyed at such a cornucopia of the amazing music of Cole Porter portrayed by such phenomenally talented artists, and of course, accompanied by the always phenomenal, New York Pops.

Everyone who left the theater that night was still humming their own Cole Porter favorite as we all ventured back out into the blistering winter night.

Let’s Misbehave - The Songs of Cole Porter featured the sensational New York Pops with Musical Director and Conductor, Steven Reineke. It featured guest artists, the phenomenal talents of Tony DeSare, Bria Skonberg and John Manzari. Learn more about the Pops on their website.

Find more great shows to see at Carnegie Hall on their website here

Header photo credit: Richard Termine

