Review: The Groovy Sounds of the 60's and 70's Resound at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If only the walls could talk they would tell of all they heard on this cool evening of September 4, 2024 at the famed 54 Below. It was here that the powerhouse chanteuse Carole J. Bufford joyously took the filled-to-capacity audience on a journey down memory lane with her show, Come Together - When the 60’s Met the 70’s. What a night for this reviewer, who remembers only too well as a youngster and pre-teen listening to many of these songs from the turbulent and psychedelic late 1960’s to early 70’s on my favorite AM radio. Truly a blast from the past!

Decked out in a definitively “mod” navy blue sequin trapeze mini-dress highlighted by long sparkling earrings, the auburn-haired songstress absolutely embodied the look and feel of the time as she belted out tune after tune. Beginning with the 1967 hit “The Letter” by Wayne Carson, we set off on our mind-bending crazy trip through a wild time in history. Easily hitting the back of the room with her Ethel Mermenesque voice, Bufford sang out to the beating rhythm of “Different Drum”, a song which made a relatively unknown Linda Ronstadt a hit. Ironically, who knew that such a song was written by none other than Michael Nesmith – yes, one of the “pre-fab four” Monkees. Apparently he offered it to the group, but was turned down by the producers of the TV show. Could you just imagine The Monkees lead singer Davy Jones crooning it to his swooning teen fans? Additionally, Bufford’s sultry and sexy rendition of the Dusty Springfield smash, ”The Look of Love” by Burt Bacharach / Hal David epitomized the seductive and sensual decade.

Some songs were so deeply ingrained in our culture that the night's patrons (including this reviewer) sang along with the tremendously talented performer whose reverberating voice warbled each and every unusual set of lyrics. As our guide through this foray into such a psychedelic musical period, Carole J. Bufford provided insight to theatergoers into just how and why these number #1 music hits actually overcame the odds to be a success. It seems that David Clayton-Thomas actually couldn’t get record producers interested in the now renowned tune “Spinning Wheel” when he first wrote it in 1966. Yet by 1968, Clayton-Thomas, now a member of the famed group, Blood, Sweat and Tears, was finally allowed to record the song and it ultimately rose to the top of the charts. Meanwhile, the haunting ballad “Killing Me Softly” seems to have had the strange story of being written by an unknown teen fan, Lori Lieberman, after seeing a 1971 concert of her idol, Don McLean. Unbelievable that someone so young could compose such emotionally deep words! Lieberman ultimately gave the lyrics she wrote to her father’s songwriting friends, Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel. Needless to say, when the amazing Roberta Flack decided to put her phenomenal vocals to it in 1973 it became an international hit. Finally, as a self professed Southerner herself, Bufford relished presenting the “southern gothic” cult hit, “The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia”. Written by Bobby Russell, this Southern anthem of revenge was given to his then wife, actress, singer, Vicki Lawrence and it shot to number one with its 1973 release.

What a night, what a decade, what songs! This reviewer was thrilled with the groovy and fabulous trip back through the years. Carole J. Bufford’s vocal prowess more than matched the esteemed singers who took these songs to the top of the charts way back when. Her impressive voice envelopes the audience into her singing - all become part of her world and her performance. Amazing!

Carole J. Bufford: Come Together When the 60’s Meet The 70’s starred the incomparable Carole J. Bufford, as well as Musical Director, Ian Herman, Peter Calo (guitar), Tom Hubbard (bass) and Daniel Glass (drums).

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website here

Learn more about Bufford, including where to follow her, on her website at www.carolejbufford.com.

Comments