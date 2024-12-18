Review: THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE-ISH Was a Delightful Romp at 53 Above

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jason Ellis’ adaptation of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance (titled The Pirates of Penzance-ish) delivered a raucous, fun-filled Saturday afternoon on December 14th. Musically directed by guitarist Ted Stafford, this reviewer couldn’t help but laugh along with the playful antics on stage, and it was clear the cast was having just as much fun!

With hilarious ad-libs, creative costumes (picture parachute tracksuit tops and the classic pirate parrot on shoulder), and a full commitment to their roles, this version of the classic British operetta had a delightful pantomime energy, reminiscent of British holiday traditions.

Stephanie Alexandria, Evelyn Sullivan & Jenn Bornstein

The cast included Zeb Stafford as The Pirate King, Evelyn Sullivan in various roles, including sister Polly, Michael “Suitcase” Capito as Fred, Stephanie Alexandria as sister Kate, Jenn Bornstein as sister Edith, Shannon Daley as the Sergeant, John Burns as the Major General, Aaron Morishita as the pirate maid Ruth, and Haley Jane Massey as the captivating Mabel.

The performances were full of enthusiasm, with several actors also doubling as musicians—Evelyn Sullivan on ukulele, Aaron Morishita on percussion, Shannon Daley on piano, and Zeb Stafford on muted trumpet. Though Michael Capito’s voice struggled with some of the material, Haley Jane Massey stole the show with her stellar vocals and just the right amount of sass.

Stephanie Alexandria’s physical comedy and expressive face were also a highlight, as was John Burns’ charming portrayal of the Major General. The show’s 30-second intermission (yes, you read that right) had the audience in stitches, though the second half didn’t quite match the energy of the first. Still, it didn’t take away from the fun. Overall, this lighthearted romp made for the perfect afternoon of entertainment.

Follow 53 Above on Facebook to learn more about their other upcoming shows.

