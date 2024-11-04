Review: Susie Mosher's Entertaining Last Performance Of THE LINEUP at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The final performance of Susie Mosher’s The Lineup at Birdland Theater last Tuesday evening, October 29, was every bit as entertaining as it was bittersweet. Knowing it was the last performance at the venue that Mosher has called home for six years, added a certain je ne sais quoi to the evening. That being said, the sense of community and artistry Mosher has built through her curated showcase was palpable.

Following Mosher’s hilarious antics at the top of the show, Nicolas King was the first guest to dazzle the crowd with a clever jazz-infused arrangement of Britney Spears’ "Baby One More Time.” His immense talent and warm spirit were evident, leaving everyone in awe.

Next up was Barrie Kreinik, who wove together Stephen Schwartz’s "Defying Gravity" and Stephen Sondheim’s "No One is Alone" in a performance that was nothing short of sublime.

Sean Harkness, a cornerstone of the evening's music, played with such profound passion - he really is “one of the best guitarists in the world,” as quoted by Mosher. Joining him were the exceptional Daniel Glass on drums and Michael O'Brien on bass, with all three making up the Daniel Glass trio. The synergy among these musicians was fantastic to watch and listen to.

The duo of Diva LaMarr and Darnell White took the stage next, conquering it with their powerful presence. Darnell's songwriting shone through in "Tie Yourself to Me," leaving the audience spellbound.

Chrissi Poland followed with her deliciously striking rendition of Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse’s "Feeling Good." Known for touring as Michael Bolton’s duet partner, it was evident that she has the star power to light up any stage!

Comedienne Christine Pedi then brought laughter to the stage with her hilarious portrayal of a dimwitted Trump supporter, accompanied by the talented Matthew Martin Ward on piano. Her comedic timing was impeccable, providing a breath of fresh air and a perfect balance to the night.

Next up was the mind-blowing rapper Isaac Knox, who wowed the audience with his lightning quick improvising, and effortlessly handling Mosher’s challenging suggestion of “crushing despair” with creativity and flair. His ability to engage and captivate was truly impressive, and he was met with resounding applause.

To close the show, Jordan Wolfe and Michelle Dowdy brought down the house with the title track to their musical, "Night of the Living Dead.” Their chemistry and comedic timing made for a perfect ending, leaving everyone wanting more.

The evening wouldn’t have been complete without Mosher’s heartfelt thank you to musical director Lon Hoyt. The two had worked together when they did Hairspray on Broadway, and the respect and camaraderie they share was evident throughout the night. The night was also beautifully complemented by the talents of Joseph Wallace on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums.

A night like The Lineup is so quintessentially New York, and this reviewer eagerly awaits the next chapter. In the meantime, here’s to Susie Mosher and the vibrant community she’s built for herself and performers around the city!

To learn more about Susie Mosher and find out where to follow her, visit her website at www.susiemosher.com.

Find more upcoming shows at Birdland on their website.

