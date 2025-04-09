Review: Sue Matsuki & Gregory Toroian's Heartfelt RESERVATIONS FOR TWO at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In Reservations for Two at Don't Tell Mama this past Friday evening, April 4, cabaret chanteuse Sue Matsuki and musical director/pianist Gregory Toroian celebrated their 31 year artistic partnership with a performance brimming with polish, playfulness, and mutual respect. Directed by Lina Koutrakos and supported by Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums, the evening paid loving tribute to legendary duos of the past while reaffirming why some collaborations (like Matsuki and Toroian's) truly stand the test of time.

Opening with a seamless mash-up of Hammerstein & Wilkinson’s "Because of You" and Cole Porter’s "Night and Day," Matsuki and Toroian immediately set the tone — elegant, heartfelt, and completely in sync. Their phrasing danced like old friends finishing each other’s sentences, or, in this case, notes.

The show wove through iconic duets made famous by the likes of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé and Louis Prima and Keely Smith, each reimagined with reverence and originality. Highlights included tight harmonies and a crisp bass solo in "Bei Mir Bist Du Shon" (inspired by the 2011 Bette Midler/Paul Simon version), witty interplay in Frank Loesser’s "Slow Boat to China," and a dazzling vocal-bass duet on Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown’s 2019 mash-up of "I Got Rhythm" and "Listen to Monk (Rhythmning)."

A surprise guest spot by vocalist and PR pro Kati Neiheisel added charm with a cheerful Happy Days/Get Happy duet, nodding to the Garland-Streisand classic.

But the emotional centerpiece was a stunning, pared back take on Carly Simon’s Anticipation — the song that sparked Matsuki and Toroian’s long collaboration. Their interpretation intertwined with effortless grace, a testament to decades of trust and artistry.

Under Koutrakos’s direction, the evening flowed with ease, every song carefully chosen and subtly arranged to reflect both homage and individuality. As Matsuki notes, Reservations for Two is more than a cabaret act — it’s a love letter. To enduring friendship. To collaboration. And to the kind of creative devotion that deepens over time. Solo acts may dazzle, but when it comes to resonance and heart, the right duet truly shines.

Learn more about Sue Matsuki and where to follow her on her website at suematsuki.com. Find more about Gregory Toroian at www.gregorytoroian.com

You can catch Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian at Don't Tell Mama's again on May 2nd at 7 pm in Kral Space...A Celebration of Irene Kral and on June 6 at 7 pm in ENCORE! "This Broad's Way".

For more shows at Don't Tell Mama visit their website here.

Reader Reviews