Review: Steven Maglio's Show at the Cutting Room Is a Swinging Celebration

I thank my musical lucky stars that I’ve lived on the planet during the same time as musicians and entertainers like Frank Sinatra, Sammy, Dean, Steve & Eydie, Barbra Streisand, Leonard Berstein, Vladimir Horowitz, and a list that goes on and on. I can only imagine what it would have been like to be around in the time of Gershwin, Jolson, Rachmaninoff or Mozart and Bach. So any time there is a Cabaret or Concert performer that can recharge my musical memory, I’m all ears. Last night, June 20th was the second anniversary of Steven Maglio’s residency at The Cutting Room, and he celebrated with a special edition of his Sinatra-themed show. Maglio is not a Sinatra impersonator; rather, his performances create the atmosphere and aura of a Frank Sinatra nightclub appearance. He even has an album out of “Songs Sinatra Never Recorded”. Maglio’s singing is original and genuine and embraces the style of Sinatra and other authoritative jazz/pop male vocalists. Helping him to achieve the swing and swagger prevalent back in the day of Manhattan night clubs like the Copa and Persian Room was a 12 piece orchestra under the direction of Chris Rinaman. Characteristically, he had a comic (Fred Rubino on this night) warm up the audience before “the main event”. Speaking of a Maglio audience, if I didn’t know better I would swear they were from a Central Casting office that had a directive to find revelers who used to frequent the Sands Hotel and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It’s nice to see well-dressed folks out for a swinging night of Live music.

These once-a-month Maglio shows at The Cutting Room are titled “NOT Just Sinatra” with Steven singing a variety of tunes not usually associated with The Chairman of The Board. Maglio creates a different song list for every show. It was a musical treat to see and hear something “old but new again”. You’re gonna snap your fingers along with the music as a guy in a perfectly pressed tux (who obviously doesn’t have the same barber as Frank) backed by a similarly attired band, playing Basie type charts, presenting music from The Great American Songbook and yes… you will also hear ‘New York, New York and My Way and one tune (not to be revealed by me) that Maglio announces “probably has never been sung in any nightclub in the country”. (Hint..Some in the audience even stood up when he sang it).

Black and White photos seem appropriate, but for sure this was a brightly colored evening on every level.

About Steve Maglio:

Steven Maglio is mostly known for his Saturday night Sinatra tribute shows at The Carnegie Club on West 56th Street, “The longest running nightclub show in NYC,” beginning in 2004. Steven continues to do those shows, but he also brings a brand new show every month to The Cutting Room.

“NOT Just Sinatra” is a combination of Frank Sinatra Signature Songs and other popular standards not usually associated with Frank. Steven has been hailed by all the NYC press organizations, as well as entertainers like Paul Anka, Frankie Valli, Lisa Lampanelli, Jay Leno, Chris Noth & Tony Danza. Sports figures like Charles Barkley, Derek Jeter, Tino Martinez & Pelé. As well as President & First Lady, Donald & Melania Trump. Multiple performances in Italy, Canada, Brazil & Ecuador have confirmed international appeal for Steven’s sound and style.

Not Just Sinatra returns next month to the Cutting Room in July. Get tickets to that and find out Steve Maglio's other show dates on his website here.



