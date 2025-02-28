Review: Onalea Travels Back in Time at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The famed stage at 54 Below sizzled on February 26th with the debut performance of internationally acclaimed singer and actress, Onalea. As if theatergoers had traveled through a wormhole, we emerged to find an old-fashioned 1920’s-30’s stand microphone setting the tone onstage and eagerly awaiting a song. Introduced by Emmy Award-winning musical producer Dave Pierce, the Canadian-born chanteuse elegantly slid onstage to begin the night’s performance. Many of those in the room seemed like dedicated and long-time fans of the revered Sleep No More actress, thus the energy soared throughout the venue. It seems we had indeed time traveled back to the past of nearly one hundred years ago, as Onalea took us on a sultry musical journey through the 1920’s, ‘30s and ‘40s. As if in a Weimar Berlin cabaret, or a wartime nightclub filled with Allied soldiers, the audience had the sensation of seeing the past up close and personal.

Clad in a gold minidress which was cinched by a black corset and accessorized by a fur collar, gold belt and platform boots, the blonde songstress set the mood with the classic, “Cabaret” from the film of the same name. Onalea’s voice soared with the dark lyrics of a shadowy time in the not-so-distant past. Setting her sights next on the famed French “Sparrow”, Edith Piaf, the singer’s emotionally charged rendition of the immortal “La Vie En Rose” had the audience cheering loudly. Such intense sentiment and powerful vocals made you feel as if you were sitting in a cabaret back in the 1940s with Piaf herself. What a performance!

Without skipping a beat, Onalea’s distinctive voice bristled with raw sadness as she honored her late father with the ballad reminiscent of those lost in World War II, “I’ll Be Seeing You”. With vocals that reverberated around 54 Below and bounced back, this sentimental tune truly hit the hearts of all in the room. Onalea belted song after song, including, “Baby, I Love You”, “Are You Lonesome Tonight” and “Is That All There Is” (which she did as a singalong with the audience). The band, usually the steady beat in the background, took center stage this night for a magnificent performance of “Tico Tico”. Reed player Danny Lipsitz showed his chops as he led the band into this unbelievable instrumental song. This reviewer was overwhelmed - such talent. A special tribute to the iconic Judy Garland and her 1930s hit, “You Made Me Love You” which saw a young Garland serenade her teenage feelings toward fellow MGM star Clark Gable the undisputed “ King” of Hollywood in the film The Broadway Melody of 1938, had the room on its feet with applause. I felt as if I had been transported back to those Depression Era days when MGM ruled the screen. Alongside those powerful vocals of Onalea, she was joined by her guest artist, the amazing tap dancer Leo V, who was attired in a black outfit with a gray vest. The dapper dancer showed us his high stepping moves in unison with the glorious song. What a treat!

When at last the evening was over, a last rendition of “If The World Was Ending” had the crowd in a standing ovation. What a voice, what a performer, what a night! This reviewer looks forward to seeing Onalea again soon at 54 Below.

Onalea: The End Of The World Cabaret featured the sensational songstress, Onalea, Griffin Fink on bass, Jerome Gillespie Jr. on drums, Danny Lipsitz on reeds, and Tom McEvoy on piano. Guest artist included the phenomenal tap dancing skills of Leo V.

