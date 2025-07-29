Review: Michael Cuschieri's JUST FOR ATTENTION at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michael Cuschieri took the stage at Chelsea Table + Stage on July 24 with his second solo cabaret, Just for Attention, a sharp show packed with humor, vulnerability, and standout vocals. What could’ve been a traditional cabaret was instead something more personal.

The hour-long cabaret moved quickly, bouncing between jokes, confessions, and great vocals. Cuschieri, who focuses mostly on being music director and arranger, stepped confidently into the spotlight with a performance full of warmth and personality. While he's usually behind the piano, he proved just as comfortable in front of a crowd, bringing humor, heart, and a clear love for the music to every moment.

One of the best segments was a Disney medley. He weaved together “Just Around the Riverbend,” “Out There,” “Part of Your World,” “Go the Distance,” and “Reflection,” turning familiar childhood anthems into a personal narrative about hope, rejection, and finding your own voice. His vocals soared, strong and clean in an arrangement he made himself.

Later in the set, Cuschieri teamed up with Joseph Rodriguez and Esteban Castillo for an Andrew Lloyd Webber medley that leaned into the drama. It was theatrical in the best way: big notes, big gestures, and three performers clearly having a great time playing with the melodrama of Webber’s canon. It didn’t take itself too seriously, and neither did the audience.

The emotional peak of the night came with “The Rainbow Connection,” stripped back and sung with surprising sincerity. It was one of the quieter moments in the show, but it landed hard. It reminded you that behind the punchlines and sass, there’s something deeply heartfelt at play here, a real belief in joy, connection, and visibility.

Cuschieri was backed by a small but tight band led by music director Mason Griffin, with Steve Picataggio on drums, Wyeth Tvenge on bass, and Clover St. Hubert on violin. Guest vocalists Alison McCartan, Joseph Rodriguez, Daniel Patrick Hogan, and Esteban Castillo all made appearances throughout the night, offering solid support without pulling focus from the main event.



There’s something refreshing about a cabaret that doesn’t pretend to have all the answers. Just for Attention is honest about its premise. It wants to be seen, heard, and maybe even loved a little. That desire is what makes it so watchable. Because by the end, it isn’t just about attention. It’s about turning that need into something real, relatable, and totally entertaining

Learn more about Michael Cuschieri online at www.michaelcuschieri.com

Find more upcoming shows at Chelsea Table + Stage on Eventbrite here.

