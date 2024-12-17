Review: Lena Moy-Borgen's Brilliant VERY JEWISH CHRISTMAS STORY at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lena Moy-Borgen is one very talented, very funny lady! On Friday, December 13, the sold-out crowd at Don’t Tell Mama was treated to her latest show, a tour-de-force entitled “A Very Jewish Christmas Story,” and this reviewer thinks it is one of the best cabarets I’ve seen all year!

Entering in a green velvet jumpsuit (Moy-Borgen said herself she’s in her jumpsuit era), she had the crowd in the palm of her hand from the moment she stepped on stage. Kicking things off with a roaring “I Hate Christmas” (Pottle/Axlerod), Moy-Borgen had the audience in stitches with her hilarious facial expressions and great comic delivery. She is a fantastic and engaging storyteller. Her patter about having to convince people she’s a Jew (her father is Jewish, her mother is Catholic) by holding up the Jewish Rule Book, aka Fiddler on the Roof, was hilarious, and this went into a self-written alternate version of Harnick and Bock’s “Tradition” from said musical. Her strong, brassy belt lifted the roof, as did the audience cheering!

Other highlights included the quintessential Barbra Streisand version of “Jingle Bells” (Pierpont), Berlin’s “Easter Bonnet” with alternate lyrics by Moy-Borgen, a fantastic Jewish Christmas Medley (as in the songs were written by Jewish composers, as many are) which also included a riotous breakdown of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, and a Pop Xmas medley including a Henry VIII rendition of Wham’s "Last Christmas," which guaranteed the audience will never hear it the same way again. Kudos must also go to Moy-Borgen’s Musical Director Katy Pfaffl, who added the quitessential glockenspiel to “All I Want For Christmas” and, at one point, simultaneously played a drum and the piano at the same time. Perhaps the most impressive of all the impressive numbers was Moy-Borgen’s incredible re-enactment of the movie White Christmas, which included the songs by Irving Berlin – it was an absolute marvel!

This utterly delightful show provided a laugh a minute – but towards the end, Moy-Borgen shared a solemn, poignant moment. She reminded the audience that in a politically charged climate, it’s important to keep your loved ones close. Her beautiful rendition of "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" had the audience singing along and provided a moment of comfort for those in the audience who are still reeling from the wars that are affecting the community at large. At the end of the show, the crowd lept to their feet for a very well-deserved standing ovation.

Brava!

Photo credit: Helane Blumfield

For more on Moy-Borgen, head to lenamoyborgen.com.

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website.

Reader Reviews