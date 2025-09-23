Review: Jess LeProtto Brighter Than The Sun In BY THE BAY LIVE! at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Song and dance man Jess LeProtto is adding words and titles onto his already impressive resume. Words like songwriter and recording artist are among those that come, most readily, to mind. Mr. LeProtto, already a veteran of several Broadway shows and some high profile films and television shows, released his first solo album on August 15th, and whattaya think? Of the 8 wonderful songs on the album, he wrote the words and music for 7 (the 8th being a cover of a favorite Barry Manilow tune). LeProtto had begun making himself known as a songwriter in 2022, when, during his solo show Gotta Be Me, he played some of his original compositions. So when this writer who was present at the 2022 show caught the September 8th performance of BY THE BAY LIVE!, it was considered no more than a promise fulfilled. As extraordinary as that 2022 show was, with its glimpse into the new side of Jess LeProtto, the 2025 show was even better, as this emerging artist played each song from his album for a rapturous live audience and a live stream audience who, one imagines, was equally enthused.

Jess LeProtto is a special kind of performer. I won’t say he’s unique because that’s an insult to all the other song and dance men in the world. But he is special. He has taken his storytelling skills to a new level, and as fantastic as it is to sit in an audience and watch the other song and dance men do their thing to music we already know and love, to watch a song and dance man do HIS thing to the stories that HE wrote is, well, special. And every bit of Jess LeProtto’s training as a song and dance man goes into his club act. I swear I’ve never seen this much output of energy on a nightclub stage before. Indeed, the only time I’ve seen a man put out this much energy on stage was just a few weeks ago, just a few blocks up town, when I saw another song and dance man play Bobby Darin on Broadway. Indeed, while watching the LeProtto show, I found myself dreaming about the day when I see him play Bobby Darin in Just In Time. Whether it’s on Broadway, in a tour, in the provinces, or on a cruise ship, it’s going to happen - and when it does, I will be there because this, this show, this Jess LeProtto, he is a showman. He is a force of nature. He is a special kind of performer.

For his September 8th album release concert, Mr. LeProtto performed all eight of the tracks on his album BY THE BAY, and threw in two favorites of his by Donald Fagen and Billy Joel, which seemed appropriate, since Fagen and Joel are great singer songwriters with whom LeProtto shares some similar qualities. Observe the different styles of each song, whether on the album or in the live show, and how, even though By The Bay is designed to represent music reminiscent of a beachside summer, the compositions stand on their own. LeProtto has crafted a collection of songs that are chapters, vignettes, doors opening into new worlds. The lyrics craft stories in the same way of bands of the past, bands like STYX, Supertramp, and LeProtto’s professed favorite, Steely Dan. Listening to the lyrics of “Hazel By The Bay,” “D.E. Jones” and “Fly With The Wind,” one is treated to a kind of grown-up story hour with bright visuals, clear story arcs, and descriptive emotions. LeProtto has tapped into a place in his imagination that is paying off in big dividends. Add to the anecdotes some exciting explorations in melodic lines and what you have are the kind of songs you would hear played on Kasey Casem’s American Top 40. Just try not to dance around the house while listening to “Beat The Night” or “Gonna Take On The Morning’” or, honestly, any of the up-tempos on the album - it isn’t possible. In person, at the concert, it was easy to chair dance, fun to groove from your seat, permissible to throw your hands up in the air or even give a “WOOT” because Jess LeProtto inspires that kind of energy from his audience, an audience with whom he relates, with ease. And having a full band there to help in the celebration really raised the roof. Late in the evening, Musical Director Sonny Palladino, went off script to tell the audience that, on the album, every instrument you hear is Jess, every note that is played, is played by Jess. How fun it must have been for the creator of these wonderful would-be Top 40 hits to surrender his instrumental duties and sing his own songs with an astonishing group of musicians behind, buoying him up. No wonder his ebullience was so prominent, no wonder his dance moves were so marvelous, no wonder his energy was so effervescent - the joy was real. But, also, the talent is real, and it’s real good, too.

Jess LeProtto is a born star. He has that quality about him. He brings an air with him to the stage that is ineffable. At the same time, he is accessible to the audience, like a friend, like a guy, like a person you know, and, yet, above them, like a meteor, like a beacon, like a talent you wish you could attain or obtain. To see Jess LeProtto perform is to see the best in the business, and now that he has introduced his catalogue of compositions into the world, justice would see him playing sold-out shows of this music anywhere and everywhere. He is a marvel, even when not singing his own tunes. His September 8th performance of Mr. Manilow’s “Some Bar By The Harbor” was sultry and solo, filled with character and longing, musicality and meaning. LeProtto seems to tap right into the Manilow style, making one wonder what he might achieve with some other selections from the catalogue. Equally impressive were the performances of “Walk Between the Raindrops,” by Mr. Fagen and “River of Dreams” by Mr. Joel, but the true songwriting highlights of the evening came from LeProtto himself, a man who is ready to take his place in the singer-songwriter industry. That 2022 promise of something good did not take long to deliver, thank goodness, and this writer has high hopes there is a second Jess LeProtto album, and a lot more of these showstopping concerts, on their way. Fingers crossed. And the next time a LeProtto show does come our way, hie thee to the cabaret or concert hall, for it will be an electrifying night out, worthy of your time and interest.

BAY THE BAY LIVE! Was a one-off but there are great shows to see at The Green Room 42. Look HERE to see the calendar.

Jess LeProtto has Instagram HERE.

Listen to BY THE BAY on Spotify HERE.

The Jess LeProtto band for BY THE BAY LIVE! Was sensational and made up of

Sonny Paladinio - Music Director, Piano

Aurelian Budynek - Guitar

Jordan Scannella - Bass

Ben Golder-Novick - Saxophone/Clarinet

Grant Braddock - Drums

