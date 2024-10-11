Review: Goldie Dver Delights With WHAT A MAN! at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This reviewer loathes to admit that she did not actually know who Anthony Newley was until she went to Don’t Tell Mama on Sunday evening, October 6. But now she knows a lot about him, thanks to the wonderful, effervescent Goldie Dver and her new show “What a Man! Goldie Dver Sings Anthony Newley.”

This is not just a “run-of-the-mill” tribute show. For Dver knew Newley personally, and was able to share intimate, poignant stories of her and her late husband’s friendship with the British singer-songwriter. Turning to a striking photo of Newley on the piano, you could feel the admiration Dver had for the man and the myriad of emotions his music and friendship brought to her life.

Highlights included a delicious rendition of Newley and Leslie Bricusse’s “Feeling Good,” “The Joker” (which happens to be the theme song to this Aussie’s favorite Aussie TV show Kath and Kim (if you’re not familiar, check it out on Netflix) and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’s “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.”

Directed by James Beaman along with movement coaching from Ann Cooley, Dver owned the stage with her impeccable charm, wit, and heart. Dan Pardo’s excellent musical direction, along with John Miller on bass and Chip Fabrizi on percussion, adds a golden touch to the show. As the show drew to a close, Dver shared clever new lyrics to “Thank You Very Much,” expressing her gratitude to everyone who has supported her journey.

This show provided its packed audience with a glorious evening's entertainment! If you missed this one, you can catch the show yourself on Friday, November 1, 7 pm at Don’t Tell Mama.

For more information about Dver, go to https://www.goldiedver.com.

To book her next performance on Friday November 1, please visit https://donttellmamanyc.com

See photos of a previous performance of What a Man snapped by photographer Conor Weiss here.

Read a Q&A with Goldie Dver about the show here.

Cover photo by Natasha Castillo.

Comments