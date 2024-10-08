Photos: WHAT A MAN! Goldie Dver Sings The Songs Of Anthony Newley at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, October 6, MAC Award Winner and 2024 Female Vocalist Nominee Goldie Dver premiered her sensational tribute to actor, singer, composer/lyricist, icon, and her personal friend—the brilliant Anthony Newley! What a Man! will continue with a seond performance on Friday, November 1, 7 pm at Don’t Tell Mama on 343 West 46th Street. Tickets are available on DTM's website.



In What a Man! Goldie relates her treasured stories of the friendship she and her late husband Paul Dver shared with “Tony,” as she puts her signature stamp on the glorious Newley repertoire, from his chart topping hits of the ‘60s, like “Personality” and “Pop Goes the Weasel,” to his timeless Broadway and film collaborations with Leslie Bricusse, such as: “Who Can I Turn To?” “Feeling Good,” “The Joker,” “Cheer Up, Charlie” as well as stunning, lesser-known gems.

Goldie Dver has enjoyed an extensive performing career in top nightclubs in New York and across the US. Goldie also hosts the brand new monthly series, Sneak Peek, a performer

and songwriter lab, which features new works in development in the cabaret and

theatre communities. The next performance of Sneak Peek is on October 30, and features Masters of Disguise and Characterization!

What a Man! boasts Music Direction and Arrangements by Dan Pardo, with Movement by Ann Cooley, and Direction from Goldie’s longtime collaborator, James Beaman. Top NYC players John Miller on bass and Chip Fabrizi on drums complete the dream team for this thrilling theatrical cabaret.

See photos below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.



Photo credit: Conor Weiss

