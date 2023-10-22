Review: Death Of Classical Presents A Spectacular NIGHTFALL: DANSE MACABRE Inside Of Green-Wood Cemetary

Spread throughout a sprawling expanse of the historic Green-Wood Cemetery, Death of Classical’s “Nightfall: Danse Macabre” was a spectacular evening. The whole event was spooky, serene, and very Instagrammable without being in your face about it.

The outdoor event, on Thursday, October 19th, ran from 7 to 10 pm. Visitors could choose either to wander blindly anywhere along the lit paths and stumble over what they may, or follow a digital map on a QR code, trying to hit specific events. There was a variety of vaguely gothic, Halloween-themed shows to choose from, including Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Death of Classical, and a whole path of wonderfully strange movies presented by Rooftop Films. The events bled together beautifully and were thoughtfully placed, using the unique site-specific landscape. Rounding a corner past a mausoleum, you might hear the bewitchingly strange sounds of the theremin (played by Sequoia Sellinger). Watching a shadow puppet show by Foreshadow Puppetry, you could hear tunes from the Grove Street Stompers wafting up from beneath the hillside. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus kept up a fast-paced display, including a delightful hand balancing act by Dia Seskin, a mesmerizing LED hula hoop dance by Pinkie Special, juggling by Keith Nelson, and hosted by the wryly funny Kate Valentine, who made quips about the cemetery setting throughout. (“Does it seem like we’re rubbing the use of our bodies in the faces of the dead? Well, we can’t. You see, they don’t have faces anymore.”)

If I had one bone to pick with the event, it might be the scheduling, or lack thereof. The space they used was so large and no times were given, so it was hard to know when to be where. I get that part of the charm of events like this is that you just can’t see everything and that everyone walks away with a different experience, but there was one point where I walked down a long stretch of path past three acts who were simultaneously on breaks. It might have been nice if the breaks were staggered better to increase the chances of the next thing always being on, or at least to have known if there was a site-wide intermission so I could use that time to sit down or grab a drink without the dreadful fear of FOMO.

However, the cemetery itself is a treasure and one of Brooklyn’s jewels – it is lovely just to stroll through the cemetery after dark on a mild October night, taking in the 19th-century tombstones, crypts, mausoleums, and memorials along the verdant paths, basking in the community feeling of the other New Yorkers wandering through the cemetery. No matter what path each group or solo attendee took that night, they were bound to find something magical along the way.

Death of Classical is a unique group, specializing in site-specific pieces like a crypt concert series also hosted at Green-Wood. You can follow them on Instagram @deathofclassical at and find more of their events on their website.

Green-Wood Cemetery is open to visitors year-round during the day and hosts a wide variety of events. You can find more information about how to visit and what's on at their website.