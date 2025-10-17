Review: David Archuleta Otherworldly In EARTHLY DELIGHTS at Gramercy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When I was a kid, I used to listen to a lot of Shirley Bassey. Well, I listen to her, still, all the time. In one of her songs, the Dame sings, “Tonight I gave the greatest performance of my life.” Well, last night David Archuleta could have gone home singing the same thing, for that is what he did… except he’s been giving this performance for a month. On September 17th, the gentleman kicked off his EARTHLY DELIGHTS TOUR, and he has played eighteen cities, with the nineteenth and final stop tonight, October 17th, in Philadelphia. There can be no doubt that Mr. Archuleta has given his all to his audiences at each of his stops, and if last night’s performance at the Gramercy Theatre is any indication of what his all looks like, it is proof positive that he is one of the industry’s most impressive live entertainers. In 1985, Martin Gottfried wrote a book, one of those enormous coffee table books, titled IN PERSON: THE GREAT ENTERTAINERS, the cover of which features Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Elvis Presley, and Bette Midler (another printing features a solo shot of Ann-Margret). Were the volume to be printed today, David Archuleta would need to be included in the body of the book, perhaps even be one of the cover performers -there is no question in the mind of this writer who has seen the likes of Ms. Midler, Misses Minnelli and Streisand, George Michael, Deborah Cox, Cher, Madonna, and DSB herself, Dame Shirley Bassey. David Archuleta is the next generation of great live entertainers, and he should be playing the great venues. There is no reason why he shouldn’t be selling out major concert halls; that’s how spectacular a show he puts on. And he isn’t working with what the people listed above are - there are no laser light shows, there are no projections, no special effects, no orchestra boasting double digits of musicians, no team of dancers and backup vocalists. Last night, David Archuleta came to work with two musicians, Max Naseck on Keyboard, and Payton Lanfrankie on Drums, two dancers, Christos Tsiantoulas and Taelynn Marie Ritchie, and himself, but it felt like he was working with all the spoils of a singer playing Madison Square Garden - that’s how big is his talent, his energy, and his desire to connect with his audience. In simplest terms, David Archuleta has entered his superstar era.

EARTHLY DELIGHTS is the name of Mr. A’s latest recording, a six-track EP released on August 15th of this year, with a deluxe edition extending the number of tracks to eleven. The album is extremely satisfying on every level, and his accompanying concert showcases the new compositions (and David’s new aesthetic) wonderfully. Those who have admired and followed the young man’s trajectory have seen him go from fifteen-year-old American Idol contestant to visible member-of-the-church to newly out LGBTQIA+ beacon of light. And while nobody comes out with a mission statement of being a spokesperson (or poster boy, if you will), David Archuleta’s journey of personal growth has been an inspiration to many, and will continue so, especially when his memoir, DEVOUT: LOSING MY FAITH TO FIND MYSELF, comes out on February 17th, 2026. With his new lifestyle has come a new fan base, a new artistic vision, and a new confidence, all of which were in the room last night, and all of which are working for The Man.

The crowd at the David Archuleta concert was life-affirmingly diverse. The sold-out concert (which, by the way, sold out almost the moment the tickets went on sale) was made up of people of wildly varying demographics, all of them there to yell and scream, to sing a long, to leap in the air, to film and photograph, and (if one had a spot up against the stage) to reach long and hard to touch David’s hand (during, appropriately enough, his song “Touch My Hand”) - and when there were people who couldn’t reach him, Archuleta leaped off the stage to get to them. In my youth, I saw famous photos of this happening when Judy Garland played Carnegie Hall. In my life, I have only seen it happen three times: Stevie Nicks, Hugh Jackman, and, of course, Shirley Bassey. It was electrifying. Indeed, electrifying is the word that springs most readily to mind when reflecting on the evening’s proceedings.

For nearly ninety minutes, David Archuleta sang, he danced (he danced WELL), and he talked to the crowd. His rhetoric ranged from comments about the reward received from doing this tour, to praise for his fellow artists on the stage, to his coming-out experience. Indeed, much of monology pertained to this most important chapter in his life, from the realization that the church was leading him away from his authentic self and his joy, to difficult conversations had with his mother, which led to her eventual departure from the church, and the creation of his song “Hell Together” (movingly performed with Ms. Ritchie dancing the role of Mama Archuleta). The stories shared of these life moments were all honest, frank, heartfelt, and eloquent, and all of them magnified by stunning performances of his self-penned compositions, most of them highlighted by magnificently choreographed dance pieces featuring David, Taelynn Marie, and Christos. The concert plays, from start to finish, like a movie or a book, with chapters of Archuleta’s life represented by the set list, by the choreography, and by the costume changes. With each new outfit, the man who is the remains of the boy we watched on American Idol declares his independence, his freedom, and his new life in the light. Note the wholesome feel of opening number “Dulce Amor,” with tidy jeans, a white collar, and a brown suede fringe jacket, which transitions into a chic black suit with white tank top for mega-hit “Crème Brulée,” before the stylish jacket is doffed, exposing skin and sultry dance moves, until, costume by costume, at close of show, David Archuleta boldly enters for his encore with no shirt, no shirt at all. And he deserves this rock star moment, just as every rock star who performs shirtless deserves it, and not because he works out (which he does), and not because he looks great (which he does), but because he is liberated. He is unfettered. He is living in the light, and that light, metaphorical or otherwise, should shine on his skin. It is appropriate that his concert ends with the George Michael anthem “Freedom” because David Archuleta is free from the constraints that once bound him, and he is living his best life.

It is nearly impossible to name highlights in the evening Mr. Archuleta is presenting, an evening not just made up of his new album, but featuring hits from the past like “Afraid to Love” and “Ok, All Right,” as well as a couple of covers by Sombr and Chappell Roan. There are some standout moments that highlight not only his songwriting and storytelling but also the effect he has on the audience. Hearing a hall filled with people sing along to “Crush” is smile-inducing, and this writer would be lying by omission if he did not confess that he was one of the people singing along to “Crème Brulée” – at concerts like this, ya HAFTA sing and dance. Ya HAFTA raise your hands in the air. Ya even hafta throw your phone flashlight up when everyone else does. This is about the music, but it’s also about camaraderie and community. For this writer, seeing David perform “Can I Call You?” and “Home” was particularly satisfying, the former being my favorite track from the Earthly Delights EP, and the latter being a song that reminds me of my four-decade-long marriage to the man who was holding my hand during the concert (when I wasn’t frantically making photos). Looking around the Gramercy, it was clear that everyone present has a David Archuleta moment, a David Archuleta song, and that they were, all of them, responding authentically and joyfully, in real time. This is the power of the performing arts, the power of music, the power of live entertainment. David Archuleta, his music, his otherworldly voice (it is unreal), his personal story - all of these things come together to create one of the best music shows this writer has ever seen. This is David Archuleta’s moment, and he has come to shine, and to shine a light. Take my advice - get yourself to one of his shows, and get yourself into his light. You won’t be sorry, and you won’t forget it.

Special mention: David Archuleta’s opening act was Rachel Bochner, a tornado of talent with a spectacular voice and energy that is to be embraced. She put on a heck of a half-hour with a drummer she called out as Sierra. Bochner is a Rockner, and this writer left the venue, got to the sidewalk, took out his iPhone, and immediately followed her on Instagram HERE. I encourage everyone to look her up and become a fan, just like my husband and I did in one short half-hour.

Visit the David Archuleta website HERE.

David Archuleta has released a Spanish EP today, October 17 - find it on his Spotify page HERE.

David will play Joe's Pub December 9 -14 with a Christmas show - get tickets HERE.

David will play Los Angeles for two nights on December 18th & 19th at The Peppermint Club - get tickets HERE.

David is also releasing a Christmas EP and his memoir DEVOUT. For those updates, follow his Instagram HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

