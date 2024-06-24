Recent Cutbacks to Present HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS at Caveat

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Recent Cutbacks will present the return of their hit film parody Hold On To Your Butts for two performances, June 29th and July 10th, 2024. All proceeds will benefit RCB's trip to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.

Two actors and a Foley artist perform a live, shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time. A wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre and live Foley.

Hold On To Your Butts was created by Recent Cutbacks. Kristin McCarthy Parker directs the show, which stars Nick Abeel and Kyle Schaefer, with live sound and foley by Blair Busbee. The creative team also includes Kelsey Didion (A cappella Arrangements).

Hold On To Your Butts played to sold-out houses at The Peoples Improv Theater from 2014-2019. The show is being remounted for the first time in five years, and will celebrate its 10th Anniversary this July.

Performances of Hold On To Your Butts at Caveat are on Saturday, June 29th at 9:30pm, and Wednesday, July 10th at 7:00pm. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton St, Manhattan (F/M to Delancey St-Essex St). Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and $15 for livestream/video-on-demand. Advance purchase is available at https://www.caveat.nyc/events/hold-on-to-your-butts-an-edinburgh-fundraiser-6-29-2024. For more information, visit www.recentcutbacks.com. Additional preview performances featuring the Edinburgh cast will take place at Brooklyn Art Haus July 24-26, and the show will run in Edinburgh at Pleasance Courtyard from July 31-August 26, 2024.

(Co-Creator/Performer) is a NY-based Dad and artist who performs, writes, directs, edits video, designs sound, and occasionally works as a foley artist. You can hear Nick in the Recent Cutbacks Audible Original: History of the 3rd Robot War, a 6-part parody lecture series he co-wrote and starred in as the T-Rex Professor. Nick is also a veteran company member of Broken Box Mime Theater, collaboratively creating and performing contemporary stories entirely through movement. These two companies form the backbone of Nick's creative work, but he's also performed at The PIT, UCB, 59E59, the Tank, Dixon Place, the Denver Center and the Kennedy Center. He's developed new work with All for One, New Dramatists, MTC, NY Stage and Film, Primary Stages, The Lark, and New Georges. Check out Nick's green-screen work at his website: nickabeel.com

(Co-Creator/Foley Artist) is a versatile individual with an M.F.A. from the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Blair has graced the stage and screen in various New York projects and is now embracing a new role as an M.S.W. student at Fordham University. Blair actively contributes to The Arthur Project at a performing arts middle school in Brooklyn, aligning her passion for social work and empowering adolescents with her dedication to the arts. Blair is thrilled to reprise her role as a foley artist with Recent Cutbacks.

Kelsey Didion (Acapella Arrangements) is a founding member of The Midwives Artistic Collective, a yoga teacher, and a body-based therapist-in-training. After a decade as a professional actor, she is currently working towards her Master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. She still likes to make weird noises when alone in her car.

(Co-Creator/Director) is a New York-based director of stage and film whose work has been produced across the US, in the UK and Australia. They are the director of the Off-Broadway hit Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic and its live capture (available on Amazon and iTunes). With RCB, they've directed Hold On To Your Butts, Fly You Fools, KEVIN!!!!!, Next Day Thrones, and the company's Audible Original, Master Lecture Series: History of the Third Robot War. They have directed for Edinburgh Fringe, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theater, Broken Box Mime Theater, All For One, PEN America's Prison Writing Program, Ma-Yi, Columbia University, University of Florida, and many others: www.kristinmccarthyparker.com.

(Co-Creator/Performer) is a lifelong tinkerer/collaborator/maker, classically-trained actor and seeker of beautiful noise, powerful stories and collective liberation. His work has been seen and heard on the big/small screens, stages near/far, and all around the World Wide Web. He's based out of Brooklyn, NY, and is a proud co-founder of Recent Cutbacks. www.kyleschaefer.com @kvschaefer

Comments