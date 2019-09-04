Ray DeForest Returns To Don't Tell Mama With MORE GURL TALK

TWO TIME MAC award winner Doris Dear, the inner Housewife of Ray DeForest, is heading back to the Theater District Rumpus Room at Don't Tell Mama with her new show, "More Gurl Talk", for a one night only SPECIAL theatrical event on October 2nd at 7pm!

Grab a seat and come along with Doris Dear as she continues with part 2 of her original award winning smash show "Gurl Talk" in its only NYC performance. The Rumpus Room will be full of rousing numbers from Broadway and the radio ... as well as hilarious and touching original stories of how our family influences our lives. Learn diet tips, decorating do's and don'ts and how to make that perfect whiskey sour! There's nothing like an evening with Doris Dear to lift your sprits, warm your heart and send you on your way with a smile (and maybe a tear or two).

This special "theatrical event" is 90 minutes long with a short intermission where everyone gets a hostess gift! So order up and settle in for a wonderful night with Doris Dear that New York Cabaret Today called "...a sensation", Downtown magazine said "the smoke filled rumpus room never looked so good!" and Cabaret Scenes called "A merry dance down memory lane"! Come and see why Doris Dear is "Americas Perfect Housewife"!

Once again Doris Dear is partnering with The Alzheimer's Association of New York raising money through the sale of her custom designed pins with artwork by the award-winning artist Tess Fowler. These will only be available for sale this year at her shows.

Ray DeForest in "Doris Dear's More Gurl Talk" plays October 2, 2019 at 7pm at Don't Tell Mama's NYC. Tickets are $15 for MAC, $20 for general public. Make sure and make your reservations for this sure to sell out one of a kind show! https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5660-doris-dear-more-girl-talk-10-2-19





