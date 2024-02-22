Randy Edelman to Celebrate New Live Album at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of acclaimed film composer and pop hit-maker Randy Edelman on Saturday, March 16 at 9:30 PM. This evening will commemorate the release of his new live album, Around the World in 80 Minutes, available through Tribeca Records. Edelman will celebrate his musical career through a dazzling piano concert, including arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny. Tickets are $30-$60, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Edelman’s new album includes songs such as “You” (covered by The Carpenters), “Isn’t It a Shame” (covered twice by Patti LaBelle and hip hop superstar Nelly), “If Love Is Real” (covered by Olivia Newton-John), “The Laughter and the Tears” (covered by Dionne Warwick and Nancy Wilson), “The Woman on My Arm” (covered by Bing Crosby, the last song he recorded before his death) and “A Weekend in New England” (recorded by Barry Manilow). It also features Edelman’s own chart hits: “Uptown, Uptempo Woman,” “Comin’ Out the Other Side,” “Pretty Girls,” and his newest release, “Everything Is Possible.”

Randy Edelman, renowned globally as master film music scorer, has composed over 100 popular films including: xx, Gettysburg, Anaconda, 27 Dresses, The Mask, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, Dragonheart, and an endless array of others. He is also recognized for creating musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and even NASA. He has shared the stage with The Carpenters and Frank Zappa and has performed all over the world including at the Drury Lane Theatre in London and the Budokan in Japan. www.randyedelman.com



UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE



Sunday, February 25 at 7:00 PM

Lorna Dallas

“Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days”

*Livestream Available*

Lorna Dallas (2020 Bistro Award for “Consummate Cabaret Artistry”) offers a vocally venturesome program featuring sublime standards and surprising rarities by composers as diverse as Michel Legrand, Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman and Ivor Novello. Ms. Dallas will also be premiering two songs, one intended for an unproduced musical about P.T. Barnum and a special commission written for her by Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway. As further indication of her continued consummate artistry, she scales the dizzying heights of the complete “Here’s That Rainy Day,” written over sixty ago for Dolores Gray and rarely performed since then. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and features musical direction by Christopher Denny.



Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM

LAUREN DAVIDSON

Country Music Association (CMA) artist and Grammy Recording Academy member Lauren Davidson is unconventional, inimitable, and unmissable. Blending New York City vibes with the rich tones of Contemporary Country Music, she has created a genre all her own, and audiences and critics just can’t get enough. Audio Fuzz Magazine describes Lauren as “an early Patsy Cline or Linda Ronstadt; with that I can do this myself attitude” while Digital Journal dubbed her “one of country music’s most underrated female artists” on the scene. She has made countless radio appearances, played shows with Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, and most recently Country Music Legend, Willie Nelson. She also performed at the creme of New York venues, Madison Square Garden, as part of PBR’s sold-out “Unleash the Beast” tour.



Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Klea Blackhurst

“Everything The Traffic Will Allow – The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman”

*Livestream Available*

Everything The Traffic Will Allow is Klea Blackhurst’s loving tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.



Monday, March 25 at 7:00 PM

Lisa Dawn Miller

“For Once in My Life: The Songs of Ron Miller”

*Livestream Available*

This evening celebrates the work and genius of one of the greatest songwriters of our time. As one of Motown’s most successful hitmakers, legendary songwriter and producer Ron Miller, penned some of the label’s biggest hits including multiple Grammy Award winner, “For Once in My Life,” recorded by over 700 major label artists and inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Some of his other standards include, “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday,” “Someday at Christmas,” “I’ve Never Been to Me,” and “If I Could.” Motown founder Berry Gordy said it best, “Ron Miller, an artist like you does not only come ‘For Once in My Life,’ but for once, period.” Ron’s daughter, producer/singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller, shares the stories that inspired hits and touches on what it took to win the rights back to her father’s vast legacy catalogue while performing song gems along with special guests.



Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 PM

LAURA ANGLADE QUARTET

The Laura Anglade quartet, including Ms. Anglade on vocals, Ben Rosenblum on piano and accordion, Marty Jaffe on bass, and Ben Zweig on drums, draws their repertoire from the Great American Songbook and French classics made famous by Michel Legrand, Barbara, Charles Trenet, and more.



Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at 7:00 PM

Karen Mason and Louis Rosen

“Ages Since the Last Time”

*Livestream Available*

Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason and award-winning songwriter and performer Louis Rosen reunite for a celebration of almost 50 years of collaboration and friendship, with two evenings of Louis’ songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen’s original musical director, the late Brian Lasser.

