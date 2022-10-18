Randy Edelman Returns To Chelsea Table And Stage With A Pre-Christmas Extravaganza, December 23

Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his musical career with his sparkling and touching piano concert. He will be transporting his audience to echoes of the familiar with arrangements of his movie scores from "The Last of the Mohicans" to "My Cousin Vinny." He will also sing his new hit single "Pretty Girls."

Randy will also be sharing hit songs from his solo albums which possess some of the most sensitive lyrics on the planet, while he embraces versions of his songs that have been recorded by some of the most popular artists of today including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly and others. As a storyteller, Randy will present some funny and tender anecdotes about his life experiences as well.

The opulence of piano couture Randy Edelman lies not only within his music compositions but also in the romance of his attitude, and the enchantment of the keys when his fingers glance at them often sounding like liquid mathematics, or perfumed smoke or operatic punk rock. His performances are powerful and emotionally charged leaving his audiences entranced and astounded.

Acclaimed globally as master film music scorer Randy Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including: "xx", "Gettysburg", "Anaconda", "27 Dresses", "The Mask", "Ghostbusters ll", "Kindergarten Cop", "Twins", "Dragonheart", and an endless array of others. He is also recognized for creating musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, ABC's "MacGyver" and even NASA. He has shared the stage with The Carpenters, and Frank Zappa, and has performed all over the world including at the Drury Lane Theatre in London and the Budokan in Japan...

The official website for Randy Edelman may be found at https://www.randyedelman.com