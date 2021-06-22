Raissa Katona Bennett, Doris Dear, Terese Genecco and Deborah Stone to Join PIANO BAR LIVE!

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, June 22 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Raissa Katona Bennett, Doris Dear, Terese Genecco and Deborah Stone, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join us this TUESDAY, June 22 nd at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

On Broadway, Raissa Katona Bennett appeared as "Christine Daae" in Phantom of the Opera and performed in Chess as a benefit for the Actor's Fund. Her First National Tours include: "Jellylorum/Griddlebone" and "Jennyanydots" in Cats, as "Mother" in The National Theatre of the Deaf's A Child's Christmas in Wales and as "Lizzie Phagan" in Parade, working with the original creative team of director Harold Prince, choreographer Patricia Birch, author Alfred Uhry, and composer Jason Robert Brown. Off-Broadway, she created the roles of "Mother-Annie McGrath" in Water from the Moon and "Mother Hawkins" in Devil and the Deep, a musical retelling of Treasure Island with music by Air Supply's Graham Russell. Regionally, she created the role of "Grace" in Saving Aimee, working with the creative team: book by Kathie Lee Gifford and music by David Pomeranz and David Friedman.

Doris Dear is a three-time MAC Award winning mid-century modern gal known as "America's Perfect Housewife!" She loves sharing stories of growing up with her perfect parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY, revealing all about with songs from the great American songbook. Dear is also full of fun facts and new ideas on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT! She declares, "I love my Piano Bar Live family! I have had such fun singing and playing with everyone. There is so much talent and being able to be "in the room" with everyone during this pandemic has been pure joy!!!"

New York City-based jazz and big band vocalist, Terese Genecco, has been named San Francisco's "Entertainer of the Year" and in New York City has received a Back Stage Bistro Award, an OUTMusic Award, 2 MAC Awards, and for two years in a row has been named to Time Out New York magazine's "Top Ten Best" lists. For years, Terese Genecco & Her Little Big Band headlined monthly at The Iridium Jazz Club in Times Square with members Barry Levitt on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, Joe Abba on drums, Mayra Casales on Latin Percussion, Sean Harkness on guitar, Cliff Lyons on tenor sax, Kenny Lavender on trumpet and Mark Miller on trombone.

After a career as a dancer, singer and actress on both coasts, Deborah Stone turned her sights on the New York cabaret scene in 2016. She has created her own shows, as well as been a guest artist in shows originated by other performers. Since COVID-19 Stone has embraced technology, conducting real-time virtual rehearsals with other musicians. She also set up a recording studio at home, broadcasting and recording over Instagram live and other channels. During the pandemic, she's been a guest artist on virtual shows, including Richard Skipper Celebrates, Groovin' on a Sunday (hosted by Ann McCormack and Woody Regan) and David Maiocco's Virtual Piano Bar. She has also been recording and releasing songs on iTunes and Spotify, and looks forward to several more releases in the months to come.