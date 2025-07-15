Rachel Potter to Celebrate New Album STAGES at The Laurie Beechman Theater

Special guests include Ali Stroker, Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis and more.
Theater star and Nashville recording artist Rachel Potter – best known for appearances on Fox TV’s “The X Factor” and the Broadway musicals The Addams Family and Evita – will celebrate her new album Stages with a special concert at The Laurie Beechman Theater on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 PM. She will be joined by an array of special guests, including Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Caroline Bowman (Smash), Omar Cardona (“The Voice”), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), and Voctave’s Jamey Ray and EJ Cardona, many of whom appear on the album. Physical CDs will be available for sale for the first time at the event.
Stages – which garnered over 100k streams its first month – is a curated collection of reimagined Broadway classics, showcasing Rachel’s roots in musical theater and her passion for reinterpreting these iconic songs with full symphonic arrangements. An exciting full throttle listening experience that feels both classic and contemporary, Stages embraces recent stage musicals whose songs aren’t often heard outside the context of the show. The album, produced by David Wise, is available through Joy Machine Records.
Stages features an all-star lineup of guest vocalists, including Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, Spring Awakening), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, Wicked), Omar Cardona (“The Voice,” From Here), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls), Brandon Kalm (Swept Away, American Psycho), Jamey Ray (Voctave, London Symphony Orchestra), EJ Cardona (“The X Factor”), Jenifer Thigpen (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Voctave (acclaimed a cappella group), and The Young Fables (Nashville duo Laurel Wright & Wesley Lunsford). Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, a veteran of 21 Broadway musicals, is also featured on cello.
Stages, engineering by Garth Justice and mastered by Alan Silverman, features orchestrations by Ned Ginsburg (tracks 2 and 10), Bradley Knight (tracks 1, 6, 7, 11, and 14), Rob Potorff (track 3 and 5), Nathaniel Semsen (track 8), David Shipps (track 4), and Greg Sims (tracks 12 and 13).
Videos