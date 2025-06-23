RYAN JAMES MONROE: A PRIDE CELEBRATION Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ryan James Monroe will bring Ryan James Monroe: A Pride Celebration to Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, June 27 at 7:00 PM, launching NYC Pride Weekend with a bold, genre-defying evening of music and storytelling.

Following a triumphant debut of his 2025 residency at the venue earlier this year, Monroe returns to the stage with an electrifying set of original songs, reimagined classics, and a vocal performance that blurs the lines between pop, soul, and theatrical flair. The show is described as unapologetically Queer, emotionally fearless, and artistically daring—anchored by some of Broadway and New York City’s finest collaborators.

The concert will feature special guest performances by:

Eliah B. Johnson – powerhouse vocalist and transcendent presence

Arnold Harper II – cabaret icon and fashion trailblazer

Diana Schlossberg – celebrated diarist, fashion designer, and fearless storyteller

Thomas Hodges – acclaimed composer, Queer visionary, and alchemist

Monroe will be backed by a live band of top-tier musicians, including:

Piano: Sharon Kenny

Violin: Sunny Sheu

Cello: Laura Masferrer

Guitar: Michiko Egger

Drums: Chris McWilliams

Music Direction and Original Compositions are by Thomas Hodges.

Blending the energy of New York’s nightlife with the polish of a fully staged concert, Ryan James Monroe: A Pride Celebration offers an elevated sonic experience—and a passionate statement of identity, freedom, and artistry. More than a performance, the night sets the tone for Pride Weekend with truth, craft, and community at its heart.

Tickets are available now at chelseatableandstage.com. Seating is limited.

