RUSSELL BRAUER SINGS FOR ONE HOUR (AND 15 MINUTES) to Return to the Pangea in October and November

Encore dates will take place on October 5th and November 14th, 2023.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

After a very successful opening on September 14th, Russell Brauer returns to The Pangea on October 5th. “Russell Brauer Sings for One Hour (and 15 Minutes)” is a celebration of his love for the Great American Songbook. He will debut his production at Pangea, 178 2nd Ave, New York City,  encore dates on October 5th and November 14th, 2023. All shows are at 7 pm, with the doors opening at 6 pm. There is a $20 cover and a $20 minimum for each set. The vocalist has said, “I'm looking forward to being in front of an audience. It has been too long!”

Some of the classics he will interpret for his audience include “Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” and “You Must Believe in Spring.” Other numbers will celebrate the works of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, and Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Brauer will bring his personal touch to these evergreen tunes, including the tune “Evergreen.”

Assisting Brauer is his music director Richard Danley. He has served in the same capacity in such off-Broadway hits as One Night with Fanny Brice and Spamilton: An American Parody. He has also contributed to recordings such as Irving Berlin: Long Songs and Such and George M. Cohan: The Ultimate Collection.

Tickets can be purchased via the link below.




