RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Tammie Brown to Premiere ETHEREAL At The Cutting Room

Bohemian drag superstar TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and more, will return to the Big Apple with the New York City premiere of ETHEREAL. Get ready for a night of cosmic camp and otherwordly comedy as Tammie brings her signature strangeness, sharp wit and out of this world charm to the stage. Expect the unexpected and prepare to be transported.

TAMMIE BROWN: ETHEREAL will be performed for one night only - Sunday, October 12. Doors open at 4pm, meet-and-greets for VIPs are at 4:30pm, and the show is at 5pm. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016. Tickets are $25 for general admission or $40 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. IMPORTANT: There is also a $25 food/drink minimum at this performance with full dinner menu and waiter service.

Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical "Grease," and as the Wicked Stepmother in "Into the Woods." He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000's he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on "The Surreal Life" with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on "How Clean is Your House?". As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn's music video " Twisted Transistor." As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie William's music video "She's Madonna" and Crazy Lupe's "Mm Ma Ma." In March 2009, Tammie released her first, album "Popcorn" on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie's videos such as "Shaka Buku U", "Whatever" and "The Ballad of Tiger Lily."