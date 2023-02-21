ROUNDTABLE ON THE ROCKS Will Play The Green Room 42 March 1st

What do you get when you take the ultimate celeb sit down podcasts from Hollywood and NYC and mash them up for a live, onstage, music and story laden recording? Roundtable On the Rocks! Join on-air personalities and performers Robert Bannon (The Roundtable Podcast, NY) and Alexander Rodriguez (On the Rocks Podcast, Los Angeles) as they sit down with actor, playwright and drag legend Charles Busch (Psycho Beach Party, Die Mommie Die) and entertainment and nightlife columnist, author, and performer Michael Musto as they dish about entertainment, life, the gays, drag, career, and hot topics... with a song or two and plenty of cocktails! Come be part of the audience, or livestream wherever you are! It's all happening Wednesday, March 1st at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42, NYC.



About the Artists



Charles Busch is an actor, playwright and drag legend. He is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom; one of the longest running plays in Off-Broadway history. His play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife played 777 performances on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. He has been honored with a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright and received the Flora Roberts Award for Sustained Achievement in the theater by the Dramatist's Guild. Charlesbusch.com



Michael Musto is best known as the long running "La Dolce Musto" entertainment and nightlife columnist for the Village Voice, which he still writes for. Musto's byline has also appeared everywhere from the New York Times to Vanity Fair to the Daily Beast and beyond. He has written four books (including the non fiction guide "Downtown" and the novel "Manhattan on the Rocks") and regularly appears in TV and streaming documentaries chronicling pop cultural history. He has won nine Glam awards for Best Nightlife Writer and has appeared as a singer and actor on stages and in indie films.



"The Roundtable" is hosted by Actor/Singer Robert Bannon. Robert has been featured on NBC's SNL, The Real Housewives of NJ, and "Billions." He has performed in venues across the country with his "Unfinished Business" One Man Show that was released as an album that debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart. His next album "Rewind: Live" was recorded at The Green Room 42. He is asked to lend his voice to Pride events around the country including NY, NJ, Detroit, Ohio, etc. and his Pride Anthem "I Think He Knew" has been viewed over 100k times on YouTube. Robert Bannon, a tireless performer, brings a wealth of experience and rave reviews to listeners. In addition to his work on "Saturday Night Live" the past three years, Bannon has performed with a number of rhythm-and-blues, jazz and comedy icons including Patti LaBelle, George Benson and Whoopi Goldberg at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Bannon also sang for Bill and Hillary Clinton during for Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and for Hillary Clinton at a Martin Luther King Day event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.



Bannon has also traveled the country performing his hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," including at New York's famed Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret. The autobiographical performance traces Bannon's journey from his time at the prestigious Juilliard Prep School to giving up music to become a teacher and finding his way back to the stage. He's also performed in national touring and regional productions of "My Big Gay Italian Wedding," "Rent," "We Will Rock You," "My Way" and many more.



ALEXANDER RODRIGUEZ' sense of humor shines through in his cabaret shows (when he can remember the words), daily life, and his nationally syndicated radio show "On The Rocks with Alexander: Where Celebrities & Cocktails Mix" on iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify. He chats with big-name guests from classic to current Hollywood, reality TV, pop culture and music, meshing celebs from all walks of life to draw together a truly diverse listener base regardless of age, orientation or gender. Viewers never know who they are going to find rubbing elbows on this non-stop laugh fest that talks about everything entertainment; after a few drinks you see celebs in a different light, answering questions not usually asked.



Alexander is also the lead writer for Metrosource (National) Magazine and GED Magazine, as well as a contributor for the Andrew Christian blog where you can find his movie reviews, movie news, celeb interviews and over-all take on Hollywood...of course in his signature style. His weekly news bytes can be heard around the nation on Channel Q FM.

He has won numerous singing awards and performed at Segerstrom Center for the Arts with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra. He's played Charlie Brown at the Roxy in Hollywood to critical acclaim, and has performed at Upright Citizen's Brigade's Inner Sanctum, ESpot, Don't Tell Mama in LA and NY, Rage Nightclub, Oscar's Palm Springs, and Rockwell Table & Stage. Alexander has also served as MC for Los Angeles Pride, Palm Springs Pride, Santa Monica Pride, Out at the Fair New Mexico State Fair, Downtown LA Proud Out, Out at the Fair San Diego, Out at the Fair Riverside Country, Cathedral City Pride, Laguna Beach Pride, Long Beach Pride Overboard, and Vanderpump World Dog Day, among others. Alexander was named as runner up for LA Blade's Best of LA as TV Personality, Entertainer of the Year by the Strut Awards, and has served as Media Grand Marshal for Palm Springs Pride.



Bryan Blaskie (Music Director, Piano)

Bryan (he/him) is a composer, music director, and theatre educator from Columbus, Ohio. His music has been performed from LA to New York in collaboration with organizations such as Lincoln Center, American Opera Projects, and the Brooklyn Museum. His musical Assistants (with APEX Legends' Manny Hagopian) ran Off Broadway in 2019. Other musicals and operas include The Christmas Carols (54 Below), Nothing to See Here (Rubber City Theatre, New York Theatre Barn), Ghost Girls (Hussian College in Studio), Victorian Courting & Zombies (New York Film Academy), Outside (Stonewall Inn). Winner of the ASCAP Max Dreyfus Scholarship, Arthur Judson Prize in music, and multiple music direction awards. Bryan is a graduate of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.



When:

Wednesday, March 1st

Where:

The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

Tickets: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/TFx2B6WYaC7qKVrvXp70/1677724200000