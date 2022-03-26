RITA HAYWORTH THE HEAT IS ON! Starring Quinn Lemley Returns to Don't Tell Mama

Rita Hayworth The Heat Is On! starring Quinn Lemley, directed by Carter Inskeep, returns to the legendary NYC club, Don't Tell Mama for 3 more dates. Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46TH St, NYC 10036. There is a cover charge of $25 (cash only), and a two drink minimum. The new dates added are Wednesday, April 20th, Monday, May 23rd, and Thursday, June 23rd at 7pm. Doors open at 6:15. For ticket reservations, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com. The cabaret show has been nominated for the "Best Revue or Special Production" MAC Award and a 2022 Bistro Award. The New York Post said, "You don't have to squint to see that Rita's in the room. Quinn is born to play screen legend Hayworth."

Hayworth is known as "The Love Goddess" in the noir classic, Gilda, performing the iconic tease, "Put The Blame On Mame." The hottest sex symbol of the '40's was courted by the world's most powerful men, including Orson Welles, Prince Aly Khan, Howard Hughes, and co-stars Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, and Gene Kelly. She had over 20 hit songs from her life and career, including "Long Ago & Far Away", "Bewitched", "Zip," and more.

Quinn Lemley, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Hayworth, performs these songs and more. Producer Paul Horton presents Rita Hayworth The Heat Is On! with big band arrangements from "The Golden Age of Hollywood" by Tedd Firth. Backed by a quartet under the music direction of Tom Wilson (Rebel Rebel The Many Lives of David Bowie), the show also features costumes by Wendall Goings (Rock of Ages) and choreography by Michael Louis. Lemley wears handcrafted shoes by Michael Troy Brown. Carter Inskeep has updated the script emphasizing Hayworth's journey from "Goddess to Bombshell", The "Me, Too" Movement, and women's empowerment.

MORE ABOUT QUINN LEMLEY

Quinn Lemley stars in the hit shows, Burlesque to Broadway & Rita Hayworth The Heat Is On!

The New York Times defines her performances as "Dazzling". She has been seen on Good Morning America, a finalist on ABC's Shark Tank and host of the TV show Secrets of The Stage.

Watch a promotional video for the performance here.