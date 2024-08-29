RENEE KATZ SINGS IRVING BERLIN - LOST IN HIS ARMS is Coming to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don’t Tell Mama will present Renee Katz in “Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin---Lost In His Arms” on September 21, November 12 and November 16, 2024 at 7:00. Renee is reunited with the critically-acclaimed arranger and Musical Director, Christopher Marlowe to celebrate the words and music of Irving Berlin with the debut of their new show, Lost In His Arms. By combining Berlin’s timeless standards with a special focus on his earlier work and some of his rarer gems, together with Renee’s singular sound and deeply personal perspective, the show aims to shine a unique spotlight on one of our greatest songwriters, while also illuminating his Jewish heritage as an immigrant and a proud American.

Marlowe, best known for his unforgettable collaboration and recordings with Nancy LaMott, has made each of these Berlin classics and surprises distinctly vibrant and immediate. Included are favorites like How Deep Is The Ocean, They Say It’s Wonderful, Always, Say It Isn’t So, and God Bless America performed in Yiddish. Along with Marlowe, Renee is joined by the multi-talented Ritt Henn on bass, and BroadwayWorld, MAC and Bistro Award-winner Jeff Harnar directing the show. No matter how complex the world gets, Berlin’s messages remain accessible, universal and forever timely. In this show, Irving Berlin speaks his truth, which Renee believes, is everyone’s truth.

Christopher Marlowe is one the most sought-after music directors and pianists in the cabaret world. Under the wing of legendary cabaret producer Bruce Hopkins, Marlowe's classical and jazz training brought a new sound to New York City’s small clubs. In 1996, he was honored with the MAC Award for Best Music Director of the Year. Marlowe was singer Nancy LaMott’s arranger and pianist for 11 years until her death. Their eight CDs received critical acclaim, and have become classics of the Great American Songbook.

As music director, arranger, pianist, and composer, Marlowe has worked with such talents as Bernadette Peters, Kathie Lee Gifford, David Zippel, Britney Spears and Elaine Paige, and has played such venues as Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, the Prince Music Theater in Philadelphia, the Kennedy Center, the Ambassador Theater, and the Clinton White House. Twice. On television, Marlowe has appeared on “Good Morning America,” “Today,” “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,” “The View,” “Late Night With David Letterman” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

Ritt Henn plays bass, writes songs, and lives in New York City. He’s played Off-Broadway, toured the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and been a featured performer with Carnatic global fusion violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam. He’s released four CDs of original music, a DVD of short films, produced over 200 episodes of ManBassBoxTV, and won both Bistro and MAC Awards for his work as a solo artist. Ritt has played for Kathleen Turner, Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, Anita Gillette, Chuck Berry, Amanda McBroom and Michele Brourman, Karen Mason, Bob Malone, Tony Danza and more. He also whistles and plays the ukulele. Please go to RittHenn.com

The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award-winning Director. He was recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award, the 2022 Mabel Mercer Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. In addition to Renee Katz’s Irving Berlin and Jule Styne tributes, he has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner, and Broadway World, MAC and Bistro Award-winning shows for Celia Berk, Josephine Sanges, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown and Therese Lee. Jeff is also a multiple award-winning vocalist and recording artist. Please visit www.jeffharnar.com

Renee Katz in “Renee Katz Sings Irving Berlin---Lost In His Arms” plays at Don’t Tell Mama at 343 West 46th Street, Manhattan, NY on September 21, November 12 and November 16, 2024 at 7:00. There is a $20.00 cover charge ($15.00 per person for MAC) and $20.00 minimum that must include two drinks. Tickets and information are available at donttellmamanyc.com or by calling (212) 757-0788.

Multiple MAC and Broadway World nominee Renee Katz has appeared at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall and twice at New York’s Urban Stages. Recent television appearances include profiles done by Magee Hickey on New York’s WPIX Channel 11 and Tony Guida on CUNY – TV Arts in the City; as well as a New York Times feature story by Clyde Haberman.

Her critically acclaimed autobiographical multi-media show entitled Renee Katz: Never Been Gone, under the direction of Musical Director Tedd Firth; earned her both MAC and Broadway World Award nominations. Her debut album, Never Been Gone, which is also the title of her self-published book of poetry that she authored, was created with critically acclaimed Musical Director and Arranger, Christopher Marlowe. Renee’s next two shows---Winter Awakenings and Renee Katz: Only from the Heart can you Touch the Sky, were both directed by Peter Schlosser and accompanied by Musical Director, John M. Cook. Winter Awakenings is the title of her second album as well, which garnered her a 2022 MAC Award final ballot nomination, featuring Maury Yeston’s song cycle, December Songs. These were followed by another critically lauded show, When It Happens To You: Renee Katz Sings Jule Styne, with Musical Director John M. Cook and directed by Jeff Harnar.

Renee recently has been profiled, interviewed and sang on The Jim Masters Show, The Richard Skipper Show, Eugene Ebner’s show, Inspire, Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live and David Maiocco’s Virtual Piano Bar.

A native New Yorker, Renee received her vocal training at LaGuardia High School of Music and Art, New York University and from Martha F. Gladston of The Juilliard School of Music. After appearing in regional productions and as a part of Maury Yeston’s BMI workshop, Renee became immersed into the world of cabaret, and has performed at venues throughout New York City including the aforementioned Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Urban Stages, as well as Don’t Tell Mama, The Beach Café, Pangea, and Eighty-Eights. Please see reneekatzmusic.com

Don’t Tell Mama is a multi-faceted entertainment facility in the middle of New York City’s Restaurant Row complete with a piano bar, restaurant and two cabaret rooms. Throughout its 42 years, along with amazing local talent, Don’t Tell Mama has been the home to a wide array of prominent names; from Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman and Joan Rivers to Bette Midler, Chita Rivera and Audra MacDonald.

