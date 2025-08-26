Preview: 10 Videos That Have Us Jazzed About HOT COMBINATION at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apart, Bryce Edwards and Mike Davis are two of the music industry's most unique and joyful proficients; together, they are a force with which to be reckoned, as audiences will see when the duo plays Birdland on September 1st. With HOT COMBINATION, THE Cliff Edwards/Red Nichols PROJECT, Edwards, a Vaudevillian vocalist who travels with mulitple instruments, and Davis, a cornet-wielding singing maven, will be honoring the work of two famed musicians, one hundred years after their heyday. In their tribute to Misters Nichols and Edwards, Misters Davis and Edwards have an ulterior motive: to introduce their idols to modern audiences needing an education about the musical artistry of times gone by. The record shows that Mike and Bryce have each played to sold out houses and garnered great reviews for their past appearances, but with their individual popularity and growing fan base, the dapper dans of cabaret and concert are certain to excite and enthrall with their partnership and productions.

BroadwayWorld Cabaret has been doing a YouTube dive into the works of Edwards and Davis and curated a video playlist to whet the appetite for readers looking for a little late summer jazz action, and where better to find it than on the legendary stage of Birdland, where the audience is cool and the jazz is hot?

HOT COMBINATION will play on September 1st at 7 pm. Tickets are available HERE.

Bryce Edwards has Instagram HERE and Mike Davis has a website HERE.

The Birdland homepage is HERE.