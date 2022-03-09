Presley Ryan, Mauricio Martínez & More to Star in I WISH at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on March 27, 2022, at 9:45pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this March at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent, Master Class) comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The sixth edition will as usual boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine.

I Wish originally premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

The March 2022 edition will again be hosted by Alexandra Silber and will feature Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Ben Davis (The Sound of Music, Dear Evan Hansen), James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Roe Hartrampf (Diana, Netflix's "Emily in Paris"), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race," TLC's "Dragnificent!"), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice) and Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler On The Roof).

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, March 27th 2022, at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.