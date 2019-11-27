Pissi Myles Announces Return Of Her Live Christmas Show

Fresh off the heels of her international impeachment coverage, the "Impeachment Queen" Pissi Myles returns for the second year with her show The Christmas Wish: A Theatrical Drag Romp. Turn your holiday into a holislay as Pissi Myles and Jacklynn Hyde, two of New York's most talented drag personalities, make the yuletide gay with their new live show written and directed by Myles.

What do two drag queens wish for on the night before Christmas? Do they wish for snacks? Suitors? Clean tights? Find out just what these zany ladies want to stick in their stockings in this fully staged production, this December at the Triad in NYC.

The show will include original holiday parodies written and performed live by the two stars.

When asked why she wanted to write and produce a holiday show, Myles said, "I'm the person who wants to start playing Christmas music before Thanksgiving, so I've always wanted to write a holiday show! I also think there's something so pure and wholesome about holiday stories, it's always a lot of fun finding ways to make Christmas sick and twisted!"

The Christmas Wish A Theatrical Drag Romp is showing December 13th & 14th at 9:30pm at The Triad Theater. Tickets are $20 with a 2 drink minimum, doors open at 9pm. Purchase tickets here: bit.ly/thexmaswish

Pissi Myles is an accomplished drag comedian, singer, and hostess from Asbury Park, NJ. Always one to make a scene, in 2019 Pissi partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Dawning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Pissi caused a stir on Capital Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. Plus thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and even the queen herself, RuPaul. In addition to her weekly shows in New York City, she continues to produce hilarious parodies, like her viral hit single Babashook. She's performed at the legendary Wigstock and has been featured on Billboard, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Huffington Post, RuPaul's What's The T Podcast, and more! You can find her at her many monthly and weekly shows and guest appearances throughout NYC, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and NJ. You can also listen to her weekly on the podcast My Spooky Gay Family with her sister Sam Baxter. For more info see PissiMyles.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You