Piano Bar Live! Will Stream Tuesday With Special Guests Ann Kittredge, Michael Orland, Bill Zeffiro and More

The new episode streams this Tuesday, September 1 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino.

Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This weeks guests are Ruth Bonnet, Diane Ellis, Ann Kittredge, Michael Orland, Eliza Stoehrer and Bill Zeffiro, plus Mystery Guests and more!

Join in on Tuesday, September 1st at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive.

