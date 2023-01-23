Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Travis Moser Continues City Winery Tour In Philadelphia

The show featured special guests Ashley Arnold and John Jarboe.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Travis Moser continued his City Winery tour this past Thursday, 1/19 at 7:30pm, after a stop at City Winery NYC, with his brand new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins.

Travis was joined by rising star Ashley Arnold (most recently seen in the acclaimed off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and the world premier production of the new musical Joy at the George Street Playhouse) John Jarboe (Founder and Creative Director of Bearded Ladies Cabaret), Musical Director/pianist Drew Wutke, bassist Jonathan Michel, guitarist Hajime Yoshida and drummer Jonathan Whitney. All photos by Josh Berns.

Check out photos below!

Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins pays homage to the iconic performer though her own compositions, like "Mountain Girl" and "Open the Door (Song for Judith)" and songs she introduced to the world like, "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now" and "Mr. Tambourine Man." The show features all new arrangements of some of Judy Collins' most beloved songs as well as stories about Ms. Collins' legendary career. Stay tuned for more show dates and visit www.TravisMoser.com!

Travis Moser with guitarist Hajime Yoshida

Travis Moser

Travis Moser

Travis Moser with guitarist Hajime Yoshida, bassist Jonathan Michel and drummer Jonathan Whitney

Musical Director and pianist Drew Wutke

John Jarboe with guitarist Hajime Yoshida and bassist Jonathan Michel

Ashley Arnold with guitarist Hajime Yoshida, bassist Jonathan Michel and drummer Jonathan Whitney

John Jarboe with bassist Jonathan Michel and drummer Jonathan Whitney

John Jarboe, Ashley Arnold and Travis Moser

Travis Moser



