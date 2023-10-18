Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Celebrates Opening Night Of The Cabaret Convention

Included are some photos of the backstage activities before the performers went out on stage to wow the house on opening night.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

The cast and patrons of The Mabel Mercer Foundation gathered with artistic director KT Sullivan at the Algonquin Hotel for an elegant after party celebrating the first night of the Cabaret Convention.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 



