Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Celebrates Opening Night Of The Cabaret Convention

Included are some photos of the backstage activities before the performers went out on stage to wow the house on opening night.
The cast and patrons of The Mabel Mercer Foundation gathered with artistic director KT Sullivan at the Algonquin Hotel for an elegant after party celebrating the first night of the Cabaret Convention.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
MOIPEI
Jeff Harnar, KT Sullivan, MOIPEI, Ian Herman
KT Sullivan, MOIPEI, Jeff Harnar
Olivia Stevens, Christel Ibsen, Dawn Derow, KT Sullivan, Karen Kohler
Christel Ibsen, Clint Holmes, Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King
Dawn Derow, Jeff Harnar, Christel Ibsen
Sandy Fisher, Danny Bacher, Ian Herman
Sidney Myer and filmmaker Michael Lee Stever
Natalie Douglas & Sandy Fisher
MOIPEI & KT Sullivan
Eda Sorokoff, Nicolas King, Christel Ibsen
Algonquin Round Table Room
Natalie Douglas & Stephen Sorokoff
MOIPEI & Clint Holmes
Madalynn Mathews
Jeff Harnar & Andrea Marcovicci
Andrea Marcovicci & Jeff Harnar
Andrea Marcovicci & Jeff Harnar
Videos
