Photos: The Final Work of William Finn Performed at 54 Below Last Night

William Finn seemed to be talking directly to the overflow audience in 54 Below last night, Sunday November 16, with his poignant, mischievous and truthful words. His final work before he passed in April 2025 were the lyrics for the pandemic-inspired songs of Once Every Hundred Years. The new song cycle, set to marvelous music composed by Danny Ursetti, was like all things Finn. It spoke to life, love, aging and art. It was Bill’s wish that the second version of the show, performed at Williams College, be shared in New York with the same songs, and same performers…Jeff Blumenkrantz, Desmond Green, and Zachary Noah Piser. It was directed by Joe Calarco with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Benji Goldsmith.

The special evenings were presented by Lauren Kahane About Danny Ursetti. In 2015, Danny Ursetti moved from California to NYC to attend the Graduate Program in Musical Theater Writing at NYU Tisch. He attended Billy’s lyric writing class and his life changed forever. Bill immediately recognized Danny’s talent and asked him to serve as his Music Assistant on the 2016 Tony-nominated Broadway Revival of Falsettos. Summer 2017 (and again the following summer), Bill asked Danny to serve as his Music Assistant at Barrington Stage Company. Bill and Danny’s artistic connection and friendship deepened and they began collaborating on songs. 2020 provided an opportunity for them to write together. Bill decided to write lyrics inspired by the pandemic. James Lapine reminded him to make sure it was funny and not depressing. Everyone in 54 Below last night would agree that William Finn perfectly executed Mr. Lapine’s suggestion.

August 2021 was the first presentation of Once Every Hundred Years at The Rotunda Room in Belleville, Mass. It featured Jeff Blumenkrantz, Stephen DeRosa, and Zachary Noah Piser. The second presentation of the show was July 2024 at Williams College, Bill’s alma mater, as part of his 50th reunion and featured Jeff Blumenkranz, and Noah Piser.

Below, see photos from the November 16, 2025 performance at 54 Below. It will play again tonight Monday November 17, 2025 at 7 pm. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website here.

Zachary Noah Piser, Demond Green, Jeff Blumenkrantz



Danny Ursetti, composer



Benji Goldsmith, music director



Demond Green



Zachary Noah Piser



Jeff Blumenkrantz



Jeff Blumenkrantz



Zachary Noah Piser, Demond Green, Jeff Blumenkrantz



Zachary Noah Piser & Jeff Blumenkrantz



Zachary Noah Piser & Jeff Blumenkrantz



Demond Green



Jeff Blumenkrantz



Demond Green, Jeff Blumenkrantz, Zachary Noah Piser



Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Lauren Kahane, Joe Calarco, director



Lauren Kahane, producer



Demond Green, Zachary Noah Piser, Jeff Blumenkrantz