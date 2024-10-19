Photos: TOMATOES GOT TALENT SHOW Takes Final Bow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Tomatoes Got Talent” – the decade-long talent show created and produced by The Three Tomatoes and Randie Levine-Miller, took its final bow after 10 years! It rocked the house on October 14 at the Triad, NYC. The contest has celebrated women over 40 who were not currently working as entertainment professionals. All contestants have significant day jobs. For this final show, past winners competed against each other.

The punchline for the evening, was that every one of them is a winner. Instead of a contest, it was a celebration of “the best of the best” of Tomatoes Got Talent. Randie Levine-Miller hosted the event as well as performed.

The yearly contest has included women 40+ who may have started out in show business or wanting to be in the business, but segued to other successful careers including doctors, psychologists, lawyers, teachers, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, real estate agents, and more. Some of the talented alumni have begun or resumed performing careers since participating – and some have been nominated for major awards in the cabaret industry, including the prestigious MAC Award and the Bistro Award.

Ripe Tomato Performers included:

Karen Nason, 2014 Winner, entrepreneur/proprietor of the fabulous Grand Central Wine Bar, Sebago Lake, Maine

Susan Vardy, 2015 Winner, PhD ; Former Musical theater ingénue… she teaches and directs musical theater kids.

Kathleen Waters, 2016 Winner, 9/11 WTC survivor, legal secretary

Teresa Fischer, 2017 Winner, an Executive Assistant for an executive search firm.

Sheree Sano, 2018 Winner, Computer Technician and graphic artist

Christina Connors, 2019 Winner, author of the Children’s series, Christina’s Cottage, which teaches mindfulness to children

Robin Lyon Gardiner, 2021 Winner, Real estate broker; former musical theater performer

Leslee Warren, 2022 Winner, investment banking administrator

Evangeline Johns, 2023 Winner, Retired market researcher for CBS

Dr. Alice Levine, 2023, leading endocrinologist; award winning professor of medicine at Mt. Sinai

Mary Calamia, 2023 Winner, is a psychotherapist in private practice

Kelli Maguire, 2023 Winner, works at a Manhattan youth center, grew up in a carnival, and knows how to construct a Ferris Wheel!

Paul Chamlin was musical director.

The Tomatoes Got Talent Judges: Margaret Colin, Gretchen Cryer and Alyce Finell are tomatoes too! Gretchen Cryer is a playwright, lyricist, and actress, who, along with Nancy Ford, created several successful stage musicals, including I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road. Alyce Finell is the long-time co-Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation, as well as an author (published by The ThreeTomatoesBookPublishing). Margaret Colin is a critically acclaimed theater, TV (“Gossip Girl”, “Veep”), and film actress.

Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical events, many at the New York Friars Club and other prestigious venues. Her monthly “Randie’s Roundtable” at Sardi’s brings together theater professionals for story-filled, off-the-record lunches. Her theater column, “Broadway Babe,” distributed by www.thethreetomatoes.com and www.theaterlife.com, consistently uncovers amazing entertainment videos, where she also shares behind-the-scenes info. She helmed special events for the Drama Desk for 20 years. In her past life, Randie had her own PR business, Accent On Broadcasting, where she specialized in booking her clients on TV and radio throughout the US.

Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton spent much of her career in the NYC ad world. After running her own successful agency on Long Island, she sold it to one of the largest ad agencies in the world. After 25 years of “mad men,” she decided to focus on her most high potential client – The Three Tomatoes. Cheryl has grown The Three Tomatoes media franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the website and online newsletter, Thethreetomatoes.com (“The Insider’s Website for Women Who Aren’t Kids”), she inspires women of all walks of life and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.

Photo Credit: Maryann Lopinto

