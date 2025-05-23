 tracking pixel
Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42

See highlights from the 5/20 edition of the bi-weekly variety show

By: May. 23, 2025
This week’s edition of The Lineup With Susie Mosher went off without a hitch. The May 20th show at the Lineup’s new home at the Green Room 42 featured a wide range of talent including singers Klea Blackhurst, Mark Nadler accompanying himself on piano, Elizabeth Sullivan, who recently celebrated her 95th birthday, and her daughter, KT Sullivan, and standup comedian Isaac Knox. The show featured live music from a band consisting of Music Director Lon Hoyt on piano, John Miller on bass, and Clint DeGannon on drums. Energetic host Susie Mosher curated a fantastic lineup.

Learn more about Susie Mosher on her website at www.susiemosher.com

For tickets to the next Lineup on June 3rd and future shows, visit the Green Room 42’s website here.

Below, see photos from May 20th snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Clint DeGannon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Music Director Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher and Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher and KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Mark Nadler. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Mark Nadler. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher and Elizabeth Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Elizabeth Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Elizabeth Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Isaac Knox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Isaac Knox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher and Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher, Frank Ponzio and Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher and Stacie Bono. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Stacie Bono. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Stacie Bono. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Susie Mosher and Odd Rene Andersen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Odd Rene Andersen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Odd Rene Andersen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Moipei. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Moipei. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
Moipei. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42 Image
The band (Lon Hoyt, John Miller, Clint DeGannon). Photo credit: Conor Weiss



