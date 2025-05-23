Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42

See highlights from the 5/20 edition of the bi-weekly variety show
This week’s edition of The Lineup With Susie Mosher went off without a hitch. The May 20th show at the Lineup’s new home at the Green Room 42 featured a wide range of talent including singers Klea Blackhurst, Mark Nadler accompanying himself on piano, Elizabeth Sullivan, who recently celebrated her 95th birthday, and her daughter, KT Sullivan, and standup comedian Isaac Knox. The show featured live music from a band consisting of Music Director Lon Hoyt on piano, John Miller on bass, and Clint DeGannon on drums. Energetic host Susie Mosher curated a fantastic lineup.
Learn more about Susie Mosher on her website at www.susiemosher.com
For tickets to the next Lineup on June 3rd and future shows, visit the Green Room 42’s website here.
Below, see photos from May 20th snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Clint DeGannon. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
John Miller. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Music Director Lon Hoyt. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
KT Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Mark Nadler. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Mark Nadler. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and Elizabeth Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Elizabeth Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Elizabeth Sullivan. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Isaac Knox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Isaac Knox. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher, Frank Ponzio and Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Rosemary Loar. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and Stacie Bono. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Stacie Bono. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Stacie Bono. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Susie Mosher and Odd Rene Andersen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Odd Rene Andersen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Odd Rene Andersen. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Moipei. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Moipei. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Moipei. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
The band (Lon Hoyt, John Miller, Clint DeGannon). Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos