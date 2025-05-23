Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, May 20th at the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week’s edition of The Lineup With Susie Mosher went off without a hitch. The May 20th show at the Lineup’s new home at the Green Room 42 featured a wide range of talent including singers Klea Blackhurst, Mark Nadler accompanying himself on piano, Elizabeth Sullivan, who recently celebrated her 95th birthday, and her daughter, KT Sullivan, and standup comedian Isaac Knox. The show featured live music from a band consisting of Music Director Lon Hoyt on piano, John Miller on bass, and Clint DeGannon on drums. Energetic host Susie Mosher curated a fantastic lineup.

Learn more about Susie Mosher on her website at www.susiemosher.com

For tickets to the next Lineup on June 3rd and future shows, visit the Green Room 42’s website here.

Below, see photos from May 20th snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

