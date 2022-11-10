Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From November 1st in a Matt Baker Photo Essay

Matt Baker captures that Susie Mosher magic in his equally magic lens.

Nov. 10, 2022  

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is one of the Cabaret and Concert Industry's most successful (and enjoyable!) weekly variety shows and the subject of a regular Broadway World Cabaret column in which we showcase the photography of one of Susie Mosher's photographic documentarians. Of late, Susie's photographic artist in residence has been Matt Baker, and it is a genuine pleasure, a priviledge, to handle his artwork every week.

Last week I was traveling, and was unable to post the article showcasing the events of November 1st, but the show looked amazing, and Matt's photos are true works of art, so I invite our Broadway World readers to enjoy this photo essay on the 11/1 episode of THE LINEUP and, then, return in a day or two to see the most recent Photo Phlash. ---Stephen Mosher. Editor Broadway World Cabaret

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Before The Show

The Performance

Daniel Glass
John Miller

Lon Hoyt

Timothy Connell

Meg Flather

Tracy Stark on piano.

Sean Harkness

Jeanne Gies

LaDawn Taylor

Michael O'Dell on piano.

Dario Natarelli

Amy Lynn and Alex Hamlin AKA Amy Lynn & The Honeymen

Goldie Dver

Bill Zeffiro on piano.

The Raffle Drawing!

The Raffle Winner!

Matthew Boyd Snyder

Susie Mosher

The After Party

Hope Royaltey, wife of Susie Mosher.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. The week of November 1st, THE LINEUP had a guest drummer:

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

November 15th will be the last LINEUP of 2022, as Susie Mosher will be performing out of town until 2023.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Next week on The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

About Matt Baker:

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.

