Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From November 1st in a Matt Baker Photo Essay
Matt Baker captures that Susie Mosher magic in his equally magic lens.
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is one of the Cabaret and Concert Industry's most successful (and enjoyable!) weekly variety shows and the subject of a regular Broadway World Cabaret column in which we showcase the photography of one of Susie Mosher's photographic documentarians. Of late, Susie's photographic artist in residence has been Matt Baker, and it is a genuine pleasure, a priviledge, to handle his artwork every week.
Last week I was traveling, and was unable to post the article showcasing the events of November 1st, but the show looked amazing, and Matt's photos are true works of art, so I invite our Broadway World readers to enjoy this photo essay on the 11/1 episode of THE LINEUP and, then, return in a day or two to see the most recent Photo Phlash. ---Stephen Mosher. Editor Broadway World Cabaret
Before The Show
The Performance
Daniel Glass
John Miller
Tracy Stark on piano.
Jeanne Gies
LaDawn Taylor
Michael O'Dell on piano.
Amy Lynn and Alex Hamlin AKA Amy Lynn & The Honeymen
Goldie Dver
Bill Zeffiro on piano.
The Raffle Drawing!
The Raffle Winner!
Matthew Boyd Snyder
The After Party
Hope Royaltey, wife of Susie Mosher.
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. The week of November 1st, THE LINEUP had a guest drummer:
November 15th will be the last LINEUP of 2022, as Susie Mosher will be performing out of town until 2023.
About Matt Baker:
Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.
His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.
