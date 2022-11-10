Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER From November 1st in a Matt Baker Photo Essay

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER is one of the Cabaret and Concert Industry's most successful (and enjoyable!) weekly variety shows and the subject of a regular Broadway World Cabaret column in which we showcase the photography of one of Susie Mosher's photographic documentarians. Of late, Susie's photographic artist in residence has been Matt Baker, and it is a genuine pleasure, a priviledge, to handle his artwork every week.

Last week I was traveling, and was unable to post the article showcasing the events of November 1st, but the show looked amazing, and Matt's photos are true works of art, so I invite our Broadway World readers to enjoy this photo essay on the 11/1 episode of THE LINEUP and, then, return in a day or two to see the most recent Photo Phlash. ---Stephen Mosher. Editor Broadway World Cabaret

Visit the Matt Baker website HERE.

Before The Show

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.