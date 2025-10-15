Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland

Mack brought fresh life to songs by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, and Stevie Wonder.
On Monday, October 13, Birdland welcomed back award-winning vocalist Susan Mack for her celebrated show ’Tis Autumn. Check out photos from the show!
Joined by Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), Eric Halvorson (drums), and Geoff Burke (tenor sax/flute), Mack enchanted a packed house with a program that captured the beauty and romance of the fall season.
With her honey-rich tone, impeccable taste, and signature storytelling style, the 2025 MAC Award and 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner brought fresh life to songs by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, and Stevie Wonder. Lina Koutrakos directed the one-night-only event.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Eric Halvorson, Geoff Burke, Susan Mack, Tedd Firth, David Finck
Susan Mack, Tedd Firth
Lina Koutrakos, Susan Mack, Tedd Firth
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Susan Mack
Klea Blackhurst, KT Sullivan, Susan Mack, Jeff Harnar, Marieann Meringolo
Susan Mack, Joanne Halev
Susan Mack, Karen Mack
Susan Mack, Jim Caruso
Susan Mack, Gianni Valenti
Videos