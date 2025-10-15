Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, October 13, Birdland welcomed back award-winning vocalist Susan Mack for her celebrated show ’Tis Autumn. Check out photos from the show!

Joined by Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), Eric Halvorson (drums), and Geoff Burke (tenor sax/flute), Mack enchanted a packed house with a program that captured the beauty and romance of the fall season.

With her honey-rich tone, impeccable taste, and signature storytelling style, the 2025 MAC Award and 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner brought fresh life to songs by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, and Stevie Wonder. Lina Koutrakos directed the one-night-only event.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey