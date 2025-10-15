 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland

Mack brought fresh life to songs by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, and Stevie Wonder.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, October 13, Birdland welcomed back award-winning vocalist Susan Mack for her celebrated show ’Tis Autumn. Check out photos from the show!

Joined by Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), Eric Halvorson (drums), and Geoff Burke (tenor sax/flute), Mack enchanted a packed house with a program that captured the beauty and romance of the fall season.

With her honey-rich tone, impeccable taste, and signature storytelling style, the 2025 MAC Award and 2024 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner brought fresh life to songs by Michel Legrand, Dizzy Gillespie, Burt Bacharach, and Stevie Wonder. Lina Koutrakos directed the one-night-only event.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Eric Halvorson, Geoff Burke, Susan Mack, Tedd Firth, David Finck

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack, Tedd Firth

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Lina Koutrakos, Susan Mack, Tedd Firth

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Geoff Burke

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Klea Blackhurst, KT Sullivan, Susan Mack, Jeff Harnar, Marieann Meringolo

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack, Joanne Halev

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack, Karen Mack

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack, Jim Caruso

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Susan Mack, Gianni Valenti

Photos: Susan Mack Celebrates Autumn At Birdland Image
Eric Halvorson

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Operation Mincemeat
80 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Maybe Happy Ending
117 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos